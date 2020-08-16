"This is the most difficult situation I've ever worked through," he said — and, at times, exasperating.

Sandwiched between Loudoun and Frederick counties, Clarke County's high-achieving school system serves nearly 2,000 students in four schools — two elementary, one middle and one high school. About 20 percent of the students come from low-income families in the county, which has between 16,000 and 17,000 residents.

Bishop said he and his team have spent all summer making plans for different scenarios: an all-virtual start to the 2020-21 year, an all in-person launch or a hybrid.

Earlier this month, the Board of Education overseeing the district approved Bishop's plans for a hybrid of two days of in-school learning, two days of at-home instruction and one day, Friday, for teachers to have personal virtual connections with students. Students can opt for all-virtual lessons, but those coming to classrooms will attend either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday.

But, with school now set to start on Sept. 8, nothing is yet written in stone; an Aug. 17 board meeting could see more changes to the plan, underscoring just how hard it has been for education leaders to prepare for a new academic year during a public health crisis.

The level of detail that needed to be addressed by Bishop's planning team — and others around the country — on a mountain of subject is extraordinary.

Take masks. Questions included: Do all students wear masks? For how long each day? If we give them mask breaks, how many is safe and where can it be done? What do we do about students who cannot wear a mask because it is developmentally inappropriate or they have a health condition? By what process must a family go to seek a mask waiver and permission to use another face covering? Who in the school system decides? What kind of masks should we order for teachers and staff? Can we get enough of what we need?

"We've spent countless hours in developing plans and thinking through scenarios, and it seems as if we go through a plan and come to one resolution on a particular issue and discover in the process that there are three more rabbit holes we have to go down," he said.

The work has been complicated by the need to navigate through various reopening guidelines issued by different government and private entities, he said.

"It's been hard to make sense of the amount of information that has been flowing our way. We had the American Academy of Pediatrics put out its recommendations and information. The CDC did, too," Bishop said. "The Virginia Department of Health. American Institute of Architects put out guidance on returning to school. We did have change at the state level which we had to take into consideration. It's a lot."

In Clarke County — where the Virginia Department of Health reports no deaths so far from covid-19 — the coronavirus infection rate is lower than in surrounding areas, where some of Clarke County's residents work. That fuels his chief concern: the likelihood that the disease will spread when schools reopen. Even a single case could have a widespread impact because of the closeness of the community, he said.

The district has families with children in multiple schools. If a teacher in an elementary school tests positive, then that teacher's entire class could be forced to quarantine, as could any teacher he or she came into contact with. So could the students' siblings in other schools.

"You could be in a position where whole classrooms have to quarantine at the same time," he said, and that could overwhelm a small district. As for contact tracing, he said, he has few resources to help him do it, and he doesn't expect much if any help from the state.

The concern is also personal: His wife works as a librarian in the district, and he has two children who attend Clarke County schools, going into the eighth and ninth grades.

In anticipation of reopening, Bishop said he has spent more than $250,000 on preventive measures. He has purchased, among other things, face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, face shields, gloves, gowns and thermometers.

He is replacing some water fountains with bottle fillers so children can't put their mouths on the dispenser while drinking, as they are prone to do.

He is buying single-student desks to replace tables in classrooms that would not allow for social distancing of the CDC-recommended six feet, as well as plexiglass shields to protect workers, computers for students who need them, and wireless hotspots for families without Internet access. He has extended his custodial service contract to provide enhanced cleaning with additional staff inside school buildings.

At an Aug. 10 school board meeting on the plan, Bishop said the district will require students, teachers and staff members to wear masks on school buses and in school buildings all day — and he has secured scores of N95s and KN95s, said by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be the most effective.

But, he said earlier in an interview, "we realize that in a classroom full of kindergartners, there might be one or two who don't keep a mask on."

And there will be times when it could be difficult for teachers to do their job with a mask on.

"Should a teacher wear a face shield or mask when teaching? There are certain things, like reading or speech, when a student needs to see a teacher's mouth," he said. "Every student wants to see their teacher smile at them. It's that nonverbal kind of cue and positive reinforcement that doesn't happen if a person is wearing a mask."

Bishop told the school board at the Aug. 10 meeting that students will be given mask breaks so they can get fresh air, but exactly where remains to be seen. Students will eat in their classrooms and will remove masks then, and possibly outside at recess while social distancing. But what if it's raining and students can't go outside? The gymnasium may then be used.

One continuing problem is the same most superintendents face as well — money.

District leaders have said for months that they need more federal aid money to implement appropriate safety measures in schools. Bishop said his district was allocated nearly $150,000 in federal funding from the March coronavirus aid legislation passed by Congress, but it needs more. Congress, however, has not passed another economic stimulus bill and won't return to the Capitol until after Labor Day.

So Bishop said he has no new money to hire more staff — such as social workers and counselors — to meet the physical and emotional needs of students harmed by the pandemic. He has already talked with guidance counselors and his administrative team about the need to be prepared for "pretty much anything" when kids return.

"Students have been home in Virginia since mid-March," he said. "We don't have any idea what's happened in those homes. As parents are fired, laid off and food insecurities persist — all of those things cause kids trauma. It can affect anybody; it does not discriminate. Or they could have had a family member pass away from the coronavirus. A parent could have been infected and become violently ill.

"All of those things cause trauma, and we're not going to know who those children are until they come back. And perhaps a student we didn't have a significant concern about is suddenly exhibiting behaviors we are not prepared for."

His chief goal is "always student safety and staff safety, because kids can't learn if they don't feel safe," Bishop said.

Layered on those anxieties were President Trump's demands last month that all schools open fully and his threat to withhold funding from districts that don't.

"I was taken aback by the comments," Bishop said. "To then threaten school districts by saying you are going to withhold federal funds. . . . Most of those federal dollars go to fund schools and service students who are oftentimes in poverty, and are most often minority students and where resources are already a challenge. So it seemed to be misinformed.