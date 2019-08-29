Columnist

When an experienced educator moves from a top job with a New York mayor who fiercely opposes charter schools to an important job with the nation’s largest charter school network, I wonder what he’s thinking.

The man in question is Rich Buery, a proud Brooklynite with a platinum educational résumé: Stuyvesant High School, Harvard College, Yale Law School. He was a deputy mayor under Bill de Blasio but now is chief of policy and public affairs for the KIPP Foundation, helping lead a charter network with 242 schools and more than 100,000 students in 20 states and the District.

I’ve been talking to him. He seems sane. Yet he wants to bring inner-city school systems, teacher unions and their supporters together in an alliance with the charters they despise to help the impoverished children both sides are devoted to.

He isn’t asking that big names like charter critic Diane Ravitch and charter advocate Eva Moskowitz dance down Broadway arm-in-arm. He just wonders, he said, “Why do we feel so disconnected from other people who are also fighting and working for Black and Latinx communities?”

His explanation for this split is unconventional. He puts more blame on charter leaders than most charter leaders do. He thinks big networks like KIPP have long benefited from support from rich donors and two presidents: Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama. One of the few policies those presidents agreed on: creating more nonunion public charters, independent of school district control. Charters thus didn’t feel a need to invest in coalitions to help disadvantaged youth.

Buery wants charters to point out more of their own flaws and share their best programs with traditional public schools. Some charter groups are doing that to an extent. The Relay Graduate School of Education, initially founded by leaders of the Uncommon Schools, Achievement First and KIPP, has become the largest teacher residency program in the country. A third of its participants work in traditional public schools after getting from Relay more classroom experience than regular education schools provide.

KIPP welcomes public district leaders into its six-month Leadership Design Fellowship program, which explores the best ways to select principals, develop leaders and support them. Traditional public high schools from Miami, Newark and New York participated in the 2018 KIPP College Counseling Institute programs for improving college access and outcomes for their students.

Buery applauded those efforts but said, “We in the charter sector have not always done a great job of acknowledging what we have not done so well.” He is against anything that demonizes traditional public schools, like the conservative line that they offer nothing but brain dead government regulations and waste.

At 47, Buery has spent much time with disadvantaged students. He taught at an orphanage in Zimbabwe, started mentoring programs for black children, was chief executive of the nonprofit Children’s Aid Society and founded the Children’s Aid College Prep Charter School in the South Bronx. He led de Blasio’s Pre-K For All initiative, which increased enrollment from 19,000 to 70,000 in 18 months. He differed with the mayor on charter schools but said he embraced the opportunity “to create opportunities for black and brown kids.”

While working at Children’s Aid and his charter school, Buery found other organizations like his were teaming up to help poor kids. He wants charters and traditional schools to do the same. He said charters should embrace more energetically their original justification — experimenting with new approaches.

That includes, he said, better ways for students to adjust to college and alternative paths to good jobs if they find higher education unappealing. KIPP is reaching out to its 33,000 alumni for advice on that. High schools need to ask if the colleges their students apply to are designed for teens from low-income families. “Most colleges aren’t,” he said.

That is a useful focus for high schools of every sort. Reducing the distrust between good people at charters and at traditional public schools might help that happen.

