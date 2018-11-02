The most closely watched race on Tuesday’s ballot in the District is highlighting the debate over how much control the mayor should exert over the city’s schools and the role the D.C. Council plays as a check on mayoral power.

The citywide election pitting incumbent Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) against Dionne Reeder — an independent backed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — comes as District leaders seek to regain the public’s trust in the city’s schools, which have been mired in scandals involving inflated graduation rates and some top officials’ skirting of the lottery that determines where children go to school.

Some education activists and teachers say they fear that Reeder would be unable to hold the mayor accountable on education issues. Bowser’s endorsement marked a turning point for Reeder’s struggling campaign, infusing money from the mayor’s donor network and raising the challenger’s visibility.

Scott Goldstein — founder of EmpowerEd, a District teacher advocacy organization that does not endorse candidates — said that D.C. Council members need to challenge the mayor and that Reeder’s ties to Bowser would make her unlikely to do so.

“It’s hard to imagine how that happens given the way she is getting elected,” said Goldstein, who was speaking on behalf of himself and not EmpowerEd. “The money is not without strings attached.”

Reeder dismissed those criticisms and said in an interview that she would stand up to the mayor if the situation warranted. She said she concludes that the council has provided strong oversight, but she wishes members more rigorously addressed the city’s achievement gap between students from affluent families and those from lower-income households.

“While I appreciate the endorsement of the mayor, I do not believe the mayor endorsed me to be a rubber stamp,” Reeder said. “And if she did, then she endorsed the wrong person because I will not be.”

Silverman’s focus as a council member has not been education — and she does not sit on the Education Committee — but she said she recognizes the importance of the council’s role as a check on the schools and has attended many of the Education Committee’s hearings.

Markus Batchelor, the Ward 8 representative on the State Board of Education, said he endorsed Reeder because of her history of working with the city’s most vulnerable children. Reeder has backed initiatives to bring services to schools serving students living in poverty.

“I’ve known Dionne for years, and what I know about Dionne — and what I still believe about Dionne — is that no matter what, she is going to make the best decision for children and families,” said Batchelor, whose education views typically align more with those of the teachers’ union than those of the mayor.

The D.C. Council is considering measures that could curtail the mayor’s power over the city’s schools. The most drastic of the measures would call for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education to report to the elected State Board of Education instead of the mayor. Silverman said she is unsure if she will support the measure and is waiting for a public hearing to receive feedback from the community. Reeder said she is against the measure.

Silverman, however, said she supports another measure that would create an independent education research collaborative in the city auditor’s office.

“We haven’t seen all the benefits that we hoped under mayoral control,” Silverman said. “But I think we need to focus on outcomes. I think we spend a lot of time on governance, and we need to focus on data with evidence.”

Reeder said that she opposes the research collaborative and that creating an additional educational office would not improve schools.

“To create a new office to provide an additional level of bureaucracy, I’m not in favor of that,” Reeder said.

John Falcicchio, an adviser to Bowser, said the mayor relies on input from council members on education and considers Reeder to be the better education advocate.

“As a D.C. Public Schools alum, Dionne Reeder will bring a renewed focus to education and knows what didn’t work in the past, how far we have come and push us to go even further faster,” Falcicchio said.

Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union, said members interviewed both candidates and endorsed Silverman because of her advocacy for progressive policies and support for equitable funding of schools. Before becoming a council member in 2014, Silverman worked for the left-leaning D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute.

“Elissa has always had an eye and focus on equity for school funding,” Davis said. “We want members of the council who are going to question the mayor and are not going to comply with whatever she wants.”

Reeder and Silverman are vying for the second of two citywide seats; the first seat will almost certainly go to Anita Bonds, an incumbent Democrat.

Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.