Civics and debate teachers tell me that is what they are doing every day. “I use many resources and videos to show how debates and discussions can be conducted in a professional and civil manner,” said Tom DeMay, a teacher at Westmont (Ill.) High School. One example for his students is the exchange between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney over the role of government in one of their 2012 presidential debates.

“The ability to recognize and respect the differing opinions of others, while still supporting your own evidence-based view, is something that we practice,” said Terri L. Richmond, describing her class at Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield, Calif. Her husband, David Richmond, also a civics teacher in that city, recommends a classic textbook, “We the People,” which firmly rejects demonizing the opposition.

Why should only teenagers get this training? We could have each candidate for public office take a short course in thoughtful debating, with a test at the end. We each have to show we can handle a car before we get a driver’s license. Why not insist on politicians demonstrating responsible use of words? We have learned from recent events that speeches can be just as deadly as automobiles.

Here is how Mark Ingerson, a social studies teacher at Salem (Va.) High School, prepares students for his two-day mock congress. His topics range from gun control to medical marijuana to daylight saving time. “Students draw a topic out of a hat. It will be either pro or con. They do not get to choose. If they get something they don’t agree with but have to argue, even better,” he said.

The debate has two students on a side. Each must develop a thesis backed by three arguments. Students practice with classmates and get feedback. When the mock congress starts, each student speaks for no more than 90 seconds, followed by an open floor discussion. Then everyone votes: which side did you personally support and which side won the debate? Many students don’t give the same answer to those two questions.

As for vitriol, Ingerson’s first rule is: “You must show absolute respect to the opposing side.” Each speaker must be addressed as The Esteemed Senator. “We never yell. We always wait to be called upon. We even have a gavel,” Ingerson said.

Anyone who watches C-SPAN will notice Ingerson’s rules mimic those of the real U.S. Congress, though yelling still occurs in those august halls. My sense is that American adolescents care more about their peers’ feelings than politicians do. They are more likely to apologize if they cross the line.

Michael Grill, a social studies teacher at Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va., has done debates but prefers small-group discussions. “I’ve found that assigning kids to a ‘side’ locks them in to advancing only the argument of the position they are defending,” he said. That feeds the currently popular political notion that compromising is the same thing as losing.

Many debate teachers acknowledge the problem. They require students to present evidence supporting both sides of a debate, and never get personal. “I have always taught my students that arguments are fair game for attack; people are not,” said Cindi Timmons of the Greenhill School in Addison, Tex. She is co-coach of the national debate team for the United States in a program sponsored by the National Speech & Debate Association.

Irene Gardea, an association national coach of the year from Americas High School in El Paso, said when she asks students why they want to debate, a typical answer is “I like to argue” or “I never back down from an argument.” She discourages that attitude. “I preach to my students that this is actually a detrimental weakness,” she said. If they stick to an argument without factual support, how are they going to win?

Crump-Wiesner, who remembers fondly her student days in Anaheim, said her teacher similarly focused on persuading others, not pleasing yourself. Now retired from a career in the U.S. Justice Department, she appreciated her teacher’s requirement that students read each week Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report, which had interesting differences on key issues.

Teachers could do something like that today given the wide range of opinion online, some of it well-argued. “Surely there is a way to structure a civics class on today’s issues and require taking the other view from time to time,” she said.