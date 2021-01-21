Hogan (R) said that while the state cannot force school boards to move to in-person learning, it will be taking a tougher approach.

“Our children simply cannot afford any more endless roadblocks or any more moving of the goal posts,” Hogan said at a news briefing. “The time has come to get all of our kids back into the classrooms and to reopen our schools.”

He and Salmon are pressing the state’s 24 school systems to move to a hybrid learning approach, combining in-person instruction with online lessons, by March — a move that would require major changes.

Ten school systems are providing in-person learning for small groups of students, while one is offering hybrid learning for all students, Salmon said this week.

Holdouts include the state’s two largest school systems, in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Both have had only online instruction since last March.

Hogan said he wanted to make it clear to teachers unions that “we fully expect teachers to make every effort to return to classrooms.”

He cited the tactics used in other cities and states to press teachers to return, saying Chicago cut off pay for teachers who refused and South Carolina threatened to take away teaching licenses.

Ohio, he said, is offering vaccines to teachers only in school systems that commit to in-person learning.

“We do not want to have to take such actions in Maryland,” he said. “But if school systems do not immediately begin a good-faith effort to return to the classrooms, we will explore every legal avenue at our disposal.”

Before cases surged in the fall, a majority of Maryland school systems had undertaken some form of in-person learning. Hogan and Salmon have repeatedly pushed districts in that direction. But the rise of cases left many returning to teaching remotely.

Montgomery County had plans to begin phasing in a return of students on March 15 at the earliest, depending on health metrics.

The call from state officials comes three days after K-12 teachers became eligible to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, although the rollout of the inoculation program has been spotty statewide.