The governor’s amended executive order makes clear school systems and private schools have sole authority to determine when and how to safely reopen; local health officials may shut down schools only on a case-by-case basis for health reasons.
Late Friday, Montgomery County’s health officer, Travis Gayles, said his order for private schools to remain closed would take effect immediately and continue through at least Oct. 1. He cited climbing coronavirus cases nationwide, in Maryland and in the county.
Gayles is one of the first health officials in the United States to require that private schools shutter this fall.
The county school system — which is the largest in the state — had already announced its would offer only online instructionwhen the academic year began. But many private and parochial schools, which in general are smaller and have more flexibility than public schools, had been working with parents and teachers to plan ways to safely teach students in person.
Violating the county order would count as a misdemeanor, according to a news release issued Friday. Those who break the rule could face up to one year in prison, a fine of $5,000 or both.
Hannah Natanson contributed to this report.