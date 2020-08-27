His words came as another jolt to an already chaotic beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Hogan does not have the power to order schools open, but said he is strongly suggesting that they look for safe ways to begin returning students to campuses.

Every school system in the state has already committed to an all-virtual reopening. Some systems proposed bringing some students back a few weeks or months into the fall, but others opted for a full semester of remote education until late January.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have approved plans for a full semester of virtual learning.

“Perhaps it was easier for a local school board to simply say they do not want to open and to say they have developed no plans to safely reopen or to bring any children back in for any in-classroom instruction for the rest of the calendar year,” Hogan said, meeting with reporters Thursday afternoon.

“But that it not acceptable,” he said. “That is not in line with our health metrics or with state policy, and it is not the right thing for our Maryland children.”

Reaction from teachers and some school leaders was swift. Almost immediately, the school board of the state’s largest school system, in Montgomery County, released a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed by the last-minute announcement of this critical information for school systems,” the statement said, predicting it would ripple through the community, sparking questions about the path ahead for students.

The board also said it is working with county health officials on the possibility of bringing small groups of students into schools, such as students in specific special-education programs.

Ten of the state’s school systems — including those in suburban Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — start next week. The others start just after Labor Day.

Hogan called on school leaders to develop phased plans to reopen for in-person learning, mentioning hybrid approaches that combine in-person learning with remote instruction and saying it is time to help “put some sense of normalcy back into the lives of our students, parents and teachers, while at the same time working diligently to keep them safe.”

Salmon weighed in after Hogan, saying she was “strongly encouraging” local school systems to reevaluate their mode of instruction by the end of the first quarter of the upcoming school year, especially those that planned to stick with online learning through the end of January 2021.

Sixteen school systems have already announced intentions to begin some level of small-group instruction at some point in the fall, she said. But eight others have not.

Hoping to create a financial incentive, Salmon said the state has $10 million in grant funding available for systems able to move toward in-person instruction at the end of the first marking period.

“Health and safety precautions must remain in place once we bring to students into the schools,” she said, adding that school leaders should work with local health officials to monitor health trends and any outbreaks.

School system decisions to go all-virtual have given rise to a greater demand for child care. More than three-quarters of providers are open, but her office has received “countless requests” to expand the capacity of child-care centers as school starts, Salmon said.

“It would be illogical to deny children the opportunity to return to the classroom, only to increase the number of children congregating in another location, essentially serving as a de facto replacement for a school environment,” she said.

The state issued a 15-page guidance document for reopening schools safely.

Both state leaders emphasized improving health metrics, as did Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health.

As evidence, Hogan pointed to the statewide coronavirus test positivity rate of 3.3 percent, down sharply. Last week for the first time, he said all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland fell below a 5 percent benchmark.

The state’s largest teachers union attacked Hogan and Salmon for their criticism of school plans.

“At a time when educators are focused on working hard to make the best of this year for students, the governor and superintendent are focused on throwing school communities under the bus,” Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, said in a statement. “We need collaboration and problem-solving, not political theater.”

Bost said that Hogan and Sal­mon “abdicated responsibility for creating reopening standards and told districts to come up with their own plans.” Those plans were due to the state on Aug. 14.

Less than two weeks later, “they chose to ambush and second-guess the hard decisions that local boards of education, parents, and educators have made to keep students and schools safe.” She cited a lack of funding to help pay for rapid testing, certified ventilation systems and personal protective gear.

Hogan said the global pandemic has been extremely difficult for nearly everyone, but it has been perhaps most difficult for children.

In the Washington region, the District, Maryland and Virginia reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases Thursday as well as 17 additional deaths.

The District reported 72 new cases and no deaths; Maryland had 577 cases and five deaths; and Virginia added 1,121 cases and 12 deaths.

The pandemic’s economic toll led 21,325 people to file new unemployment claims in the greater Washington region for the week ending Aug. 22, down slightly from a week earlier.

In Maryland, 6,881 unemployment claims were filed during the week, while Virginians filed 12,870 claims and D.C. residents filed 1,574. Nationally, about 1 million people filed jobless claims last week for the first time.