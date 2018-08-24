Etienne Kabongo, 62, has been charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor. (Montgomery County Police)

Recent allegations that a 12-year-old student with special needs was sexually assaulted by her bus driver have raised questions in a Maryland school district about safeguards for the most vulnerable children, prompting a broad review of procedures.

Leaders in Montgomery County are increasing the number of surveillance cameras and considering other ways to tighten security on school buses after the Aug. 5 arrest of veteran bus operator Etienne K. Kabongo, 62, on charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Kabongo, known to many students as “Mr. Steve,” was a bus operator for more than a decade, mainly driving special-education students. The attack was captured on a bus camera, according to court documents.

Schools Superintendent Jack Smith voiced anger and disgust in a letter to the community as the case came to light, describing the alleged conduct as “despicable.”

Since then, parents of other special-education students have called district offices, worried about their children. School system officials have publicized the names of more than 20 schools Kabongo served since he was hired in 2006.

“Police continue to investigate video footage from other buses, and there is believed to be other victims, also who have special needs,” Elizabeth Haynos, an assistant state’s attorney in Montgomery County, told a judge at a court hearing shortly after the arrest.

Haynos said the 12-year-old was “essentially held captive on this bus, unable to leave” while she was assaulted. When the girl was interviewed, she described the abuse and drew a picture of herself with “tears coming from her eyes,” according to court documents.

Court records showed that Kabongo, of Gaithersburg, is represented by the county’s public defender’s office, which did not return phone calls seeking comment. He is being held in jail without bond, with a court hearing set for Aug. 31.

Among parents, the details of the case have sparked a range of safety concerns, which they voiced during a recent meeting with school officials.

“I know you are angry and you’re worried for your children,” said Andrew Zuckerman, the school system’s chief operating officer, pledging that the district is working to strengthen its safety practices.

“The nature of this is something that is horrifying to us all,” he said.

The case is the most recent of several that have alarmed Montgomery County parents. Last year a popular elementary school teacher was sentenced to 48 years for abusing four of his students. Later a high school security chief pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-year old at the school he was responsible for protecting.

[He was warned about getting too close to students. But this Maryland teacher was allowed to stay in the classroom.]

More recently, parents at Cloverly Elementary rallied outside their school to draw the district’s attention.

The Kabongo case has turned the focus to protecting students who may be nonverbal or have cognitive disabilities.

“As the parent of a child with special needs, it’s one of our fears that she could be taken advantage of,” said Katie Thomas, who asked about providing families with names of their children’s bus operators.

School system officials have pointed to their efforts since 2015 to improve employee training, expand student lessons on body safety and streamline the process for reporting allegations.

Zuckerman said that multiple background checks are done before hiring but that they show only who has been caught. “It does not tell us about what’s in the heart and the mind of a potential employee,” he said, noting that sexual predators tend to know how to blend in.

Chiara Jaffe, a parent with a child who has an intellectual disability, said in an interview that the district should have started out by apologizing. “It was a complete failure of their system, and I didn’t think they took responsibility for it,” she said.

She and other parents have raised pointed questions about surveillance cameras, which are installed in three-quarters of the school district’s 1,350 buses.

District officials said this week that all buses used to transport special-education students should have cameras by January and the full bus fleet before June.

But many parents said cameras are not enough.

“How is the footage from the cameras going to be monitored?” Jaffe asked.

School officials said that until now the cameras have been seen as both a deterrent against misconduct and a resource when investigators look into an incident. No one routinely monitors them in real time.

“All of this is under review,” Zuckerman said.

Generally the recordings are viewable for about 30 days before the cameras begin to record over previous images. Some parents wondered about random checks or buying cameras that would store video for longer periods.

“Since they are not live feed, what are we doing?” one mother asked. “Can we put another person on the bus so . . . that the bus driver is not left alone with children for one minute, two minutes, because obviously these people that have this mentality don’t need anything but five seconds to fondle, touch or do anything to these children. ”

In the Kabongo case, the alleged abuse by the driver occurred after a bus attendant stepped away from the vehicle to drop off another student, according to court records.

Zuckerman said protocols for bus attendants are also being reconsidered. “All of that is under review,” he said.

Another parent said the district’s lessons on personal body safety — which include material about inappropriate touch — were not being given to all children in special-education programs. Her son, she said, “is capable of understanding that.”

District officials said they expect such lessons to be given to all students.

Jessica Reynolds, a mother from Rockville who had a daughter on Kabongo’s bus, said she is still waiting to get more information in writing from the school system — what happened, what is being investigated, a timeline for the investigation, what resources are available.

She said she appreciated that a call center was created for parents to find out whether their children were on one of Kabongo’s buses.

But she wants to know whether her child was pictured in surveillance camera footage, and whether any potential improper activity was identified.

“I think every parent is asking that question,” she said.

Lyda Astrove, a longtime advocate on special-education issues whose son attended one of the schools Kabongo served, said the conversation should have gone beyond families with connections to special education. “This is a community-wide problem,” she said.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.