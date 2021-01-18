The man, whose name was not released, appeared to be trying to exit the home or get to a phone when he collapsed, said Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. The fire started when smoking materials in the man’s living room ignited combustibles, he said.
There was no evidence of arson at the home in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Court in Charles County, Alkire said. The date of the fire has not been pinpointed.
The victim apparently owned the home, which had smoke alarms installed, but it was impossible to tell whether they had been activated, Alkire said.
Fire officials are awaiting results of an autopsy by the office of chief medical examiner.