The unfair labor practices complaint was filed last week with the State Higher Education Labor Relations Board, which enforces labor contracts in Maryland. The complaint alleges the university refuses to negotiate health and safety protocols as workers return to campus in the midst of the pandemic.

AD

AD

Officials have reviewed the complaint and requested a response from U-Md., said Denise Galante, special assistant to the executive director who oversees the state’s labor relations boards. The higher education labor relations board will review the university’s response, then issue a decision.

Natifia Mullings, a U-Md. spokeswoman, said the university does not comment on pending complaints or litigation proceedings.

Keith Wrightson, a health and safety specialist for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said he’s particularly concerned about what workers say is a lack of training surrounding cleaning procedures. The union’s College Park chapter represents about 3,400 employees, including housekeepers, bus drivers, administrative assistants and other campus staff.

AD

“They’re being asked to do things that they would not normally do, and employers don’t understand their obligation to ensure worker safety and health. And that’s problematic for a lot of people,” Wrightson said. He added that housekeepers are using new cleaning products to kill the novel coronavirus. “A lot of workers are being issued whatever and being told to go and clean.”

AD

As part of a broader effort to expand testing, the school offered voluntary coronavirus tests to the campus community this week. But those tests came nearly a month after a housekeeper contracted the virus.

Gliny Gonzalez, who has been a housekeeper for 14 years, said she believes she was exposed to the virus at work, where she spends much of her time in close quarters with other cleaning staff.

AD

“We would have hoped people would have been able to get tested sooner,” said Marc Seiden, an organizer for the union’s chapter at College Park. “There really needs to be universal mandatory testing and screening.”

Housekeepers and other cleaning crews are responsible for sanitizing surfaces, mopping floors and dusting furniture to keep the rest of the community safe. But they said they fear for their own well-being. Workers’ health concerns were magnified last weekend when the university shared that nine Maryland athletes and staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AD

“We’re not really safe,” said Rhonda Leneski, a 50-year-old housekeeper. She said the university gives staff one surgical mask to last through the day.

AD

“Then you sweat in the mask, you don’t want to wear it,” she said. “The university did provide us with the cloth masks, but how can you wear that for eight hours in the heat?”

Housekeepers have also complained about working in dangerous heat, as they prepare residence halls for about 8,900 students being offered on-campus housing this fall. On a recent morning in Centreville Hall, a housekeeper recorded a temperature of 93 degrees Fahrenheit.

The air conditioning had been shut off to control moisture, said Katie Lawson, another university spokeswoman. Large fans had been installed, and workers were encouraged to take frequent breaks, Mullings said. But in response to workers’ complaints about persistent heat, the university disclosed plans to offer temporary work reassignments to cooler buildings and rework schedules so housekeepers can avoid working through the hottest parts of the day.

AD

AD

In buildings where staff are working, the air conditioning will run during the day and be turned off at night, Lawson added in an email.

Housekeepers say working in extremely hot dorm rooms has taken a toll on their health. Leneski said she missed four days of work after her throat started to hurt while cleaning. Then came a throbbing headache.

“I was worried I had [covid-19],” Leneski said. “It was, like, almost 100 degrees” in her building.

Seiden, the union organizer, said other workers got sick, too.

“People were throwing up, people had headaches,” he said. “Not just while they were in the heat, but for hours after they got home.”

Seiden added that conditions have improved since Darryll J. Pines, the university’s president, got involved. On Tuesday, after a meeting with union leaders, Pines tweeted: “We have worked to identify cooling solutions in every residence hall where our employees work this summer. Progress!”

AD

AD

Leneski said she was moved to cooler buildings this week, but the ordeal has soured her view of the university.