Jayna Brown, a Duke Ellington School of the Arts 11th-grader, shouted during a protest in May over a probe of alleged residency fraud. Nearly two-thirds of families who were accused have been cleared. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Columnist

Want to see a prime example of cowardice? Read the “Interim Update on Duke Ellington Investigation” by the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

In it we learn that from the beginning the investigation of what was described as widespread residency fraud at the renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts was a mess. But the superintendent’s office takes no blame for what it did to scores of families.

In May, 164 Ellington students — nearly 30 percent of the enrollment — were formally accused of living outside the city and of failing to pay the annual $12,000 tuition required of suburban residents who attend D.C. public schools. An additional 56 were warned they were suspects.

Now, the superintendent’s office reveals (you have to read the five-page statement carefully to find this important fact) that the accused families of 143 students — 65 percent of those investigated — were innocent, and even more may be found to have done no wrong.

The education agency cites two lessons from this attempt to tarnish the reputations of families who love Ellington, well-known in the entertainment world and alma mater of comedian Dave Chappelle. Lesson one: “It is particularly important to collectively ensure clear community and school understanding of the legal requirements of residency.” Lesson two: Schools “must uphold strong record-keeping procedures.”

How about adding this: Don’t make announcements calling hard-working families miscreants without first talking to them. Like you and me, they know where they live and can probably provide evidence to prove it.

Last year, the superintendent’s office decided to launch a surprise gotcha investigation that embraced whatever information it could find. And it did so without seeking the help of what it thought were thieves lurking in the Duke Ellington community. It was a bad idea.

The agency’s new online tuition payment system had often broken down. Twice, its letters of nonresidency findings to parents had to be refiled because they did not explain the allegations or how they could be appealed. No one ever told the school which parents were accused so that out-of-date addresses could be corrected. Astonishingly, that still has not been done.

One accused parent, David Greene, said he was eventually told his documentation appeared to be false because his address was a home owned by someone else. Greene pointed out that he was renting the property. He had a valid D.C. driver’s license and had been paying D.C. taxes since 2015.

Yet in May, several city officials accepted the false accusations. D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) bemoaned the “stunning depth of residency fraud at Duke Ellington.” Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said, “Something like that doesn’t happen by accident.”

Ellington parents said Grosso later helped them get due process, which revealed many families’ innocence.

A representative of the superintendent’s office said : “We understand this has been a difficult process but we are extremely grateful to those students and families for their patience and willingness to provide the necessary documentation that would allow the District to update their residency information. D.C. residents deserve priority access to D.C. public schools and our department is working hard to make sure we are properly serving our community.”

Gregory S. Smith, an attorney and Ellington parent who helped the accused fight back, said, “How does a government agency accuse citizens of fraud, and get it wrong more than half the time? How many hours went into this Javert-like pursuit? How many government resources were misspent or wasted?”

Lisa Burkett, one of the parents now declared innocent, said, “It feels great to be vindicated, but the sad thing is that this scandal has done irreparable damage. . . . This hit on the school’s reputation has impacted fundraising efforts, essential since Ellington is not fully funded” by D.C. Public Schools.

D.C. schools have things to be proud of: many great teachers and principals, smart programs such as teacher home visits and an unusual willingness to cooperate with public charter schools. Its statement on the graduation scandal at Ballou High School was detailed and honest.

But voters, taxpayers and parents cannot have faith in the honesty or competence of the state superintendent’s office unless it quickly confesses its bad deeds, stops scapegoating Ellington and explains what it is doing to make sure this never happens again.