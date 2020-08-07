“Nationally, we continue to see covid-19 cases rise, with an increasing infection rate among young people,” Frederick said in a message to the campus. “We have also grown more painfully aware of the disparate impact of covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people of color, with particular devastation on the Black community.”

Many of the school’s graduate and professional programs will also be held online, but some components, including clinical training for health professionals, will be conducted face to face, Frederick said.

The university will also close residence halls but will make exceptions for students with circumstances that make it difficult to take remote classes at their permanent address.

About 2,000 students had planned to live on the campus in Northwest Washington, said Alonda Thomas, a spokeswoman for the university.

New travel restrictions imposed in D.C. make it difficult to reopen campus, Frederick said. The city recently started requiring travelers from more than two dozen coronavirus hot spots, including Florida, Ohio, Texas and California, to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in D.C.. More than 40 percent of Howard’s undergraduate population comes from states listed on the city’s list of high-risk states, Frederick said.

The campus’s president also cited challenges surrounding testing. While the university’s internal covid-19 laboratory will be fully operational next week, officials had required students to test negative for the virus within seven days before arriving to campus. But many families reported being unable to get tested in their area, Frederick said. The university had reserved 200 on-campus rooms for self-isolation, but those rooms could fill quickly if students delayed testing until they got to campus, Frederick wrote.

Campus officials also considered the actions of neighboring universities that recently moved to conduct the fall semester remotely. Howard has not disclosed plans to reduce tuition, but leaders have reduced or eliminated certain student fees and will offer grants to students who need financial help.

Several universities in recent days have reversed course for the fall as conditions change, switching to all-virtual classes, delaying in-person classes and inviting fewer students back to campus.

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins University announced its fall semester would be held online for undergraduates, strongly urged students not to come to Baltimore and took several steps to try to ease the financial burden that the abrupt change in plans could create for students.

University leaders acknowledged that many undergraduates had already committed to off-campus housing for the fall but urged them not to let that dissuade them from staying home to protect their own health and that of the community. And they offered help, pledging to continue giving need-based aid to students who qualify for assistance with housing, even if the students stay at home. The university also offered financial help to students who didn’t qualify for that aid but are now confronted with additional costs to live at home. They announced the Office of Financial Aid was preparing a substantial increase in student aid.

All undergraduate tuition would be discounted 10 percent for the fall semester. The university promised emergency aid for students in need, as well.

On Friday, Princeton University’s president, Christopher L. Eisgruber, announced “with deep regret and sadness” that its undergraduate program would be fully remote for the fall semester.

It had been just over a month since Eisgruber had told students that undergraduates from the classes of 2022 and 2024 would be welcomed back to campus in August.

But in the weeks that followed, nearly two million new cases were reported nationally, New Jersey tightened rather than loosened its restrictions, and reopening schools provided a warning: “Where schools and universities have started to bring back students, cases have rapidly followed,” Eisgruber wrote.