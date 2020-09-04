Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard’s president, said the gift can help the school continue to address disparities in the medical field.

“Health care disparities exist for a myriad of reasons related to systemic infrastructural issues, not the least of which is the dearth of Black doctors,” Frederick said in a statement. “Black doctors with cultural competency are a major part of the solution, but their path is often hampered by a compromised financial situation.”

The gift comes at a time when Black patients are at a higher risk than White people of dying from the coronavirus. And research suggests Black people have better health outcomes when treated by Black doctors. A recent study indicated Black babies are more likely to survive childbirth when treated by Black doctors.

But just 5 percent of practicing physicians in the United States are Black, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“Covid-19 has been especially devastating for the Black community, and the scarcity of Black doctors practicing in Black communities is one reason for it,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “More Black doctors will mean more Black lives saved and fewer health problems that limit economic opportunity.”

The Bloomberg gift will allow Howard to provide more scholarships, officials said. Tuition for first-year Howard medical students is more than $46,000. Lab, uniform, technology and other fees push the cost of attendance to upward of $80,000.

“Instead of carrying the burden of thousands of dollars in debt, they will now be able to focus on practicing their craft and fulfilling their purpose,” said medical school Dean Hugh E. Mighty. “For many students, less debt may create an opportunity to pick a specialty based more on interest and less on which specialties yield high incomes.”

The College of Medicine will award scholarships up to $100,000 over four years for first-year students. Second-, third- and fourth-year students will receive retroactive support, according to a statement from the university.