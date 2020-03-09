“Our ideal is that they go home for those 14 days and get tested,” said Lawrence J. Morris, Catholic University’s chief of staff. Officials recently had about 100 students return from all of the school’s study-abroad programs, about one-third of whom were studying in Italy. The self-quarantine policy applies only to students returning from high-risk countries.

AD

AD

Campuses last week also announced plans to temporarily ban school-sponsored international travel, preventing mission trips to the Dominican Republic and spring break excursions in Northern Ireland.

“We know this is both an inconvenience and a disappointment to many who had upcoming international travel plans, but the ongoing uncertainty of the covid-19 situation in many parts of the world requires us to take the appropriate steps to safeguard our students, faculty and staff,” leaders at American University said in an email to the campus.

University administrators are planning for a future that could include more online coursework and relaxed attendance policies.

AD

Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will affect at least 56 students from American University and about 40 students from George Washington University, according to the schools. Students have been instructed to avoid the public and monitor their symptoms in their homes away from campus.

AD

Two Howard University students who were studying in Italy have been relocated to London, and a third student opted to go home for the rest of the semester, said Alonda Thomas, a campus spokeswoman.

The novel coronavirus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has moved across the globe and infected more than 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are among the hardest hit — more than 3,700 people have died in those countries from complications related to the virus. The CDC reported Monday more than 400 cases of covid-19 in the United States resulting in 19 deaths.

AD

Italy is one of the most popular study-abroad destinations for U.S. students: 36,945 Americans participated in programs in Italy during the 2017-2018 school year, a more than 4 percent increase from the year before, according to data from the Institute of International Education. About 11,600 students studied in China, and 3,900 studied in South Korea that school year.

AD

More than 130 students from the University of Maryland at College Park are leaving programs in Italy.

“Emotionally, it’s so hard,” said Sarah Sabet, a sophomore and public health science major who recently returned from Italy. In a matter of hours, she was uprooted from her Italian apartment, rushed onto an airplane and directed into self-isolation in her Bethesda home. She sends daily updates to university staff that include temperature readings.

AD

“I can’t see my friends,” she said.

The aftermath will bring more challenges as students try to recover academically — from missing days of classes — and financially. Sabet said she will not be reimbursed the $4,800 she paid to live in Rome until May.

The university’s priorities are to bring students back to the United States and to make sure they finish the semester on time, said Natifia Mullings, a U-Md. spokeswoman. But issues regarding refunds and appeals will be addressed.

AD

Sabet described the ordeal as “the most draining and exhausting and frustrating experience.”

Catholic University officials were reluctant to bring every student home, Morris said. But school leaders wanted to avert problems that could arise if airports abroad shut down or if the United States enacts more travel restrictions.

AD

Many universities are considering the same factors, said Sarah Van Orman, chief health officer for the University of Southern California.

“We want to bring our students home before they’re in a country abroad, alone, where social and health care and support structures are stressed,” Van Orman said. “We want to bring them home before they get stuck there.”

Robert Matz, dean of George Mason University’s campus in South Korea, said in a statement that students on that campus will continue taking online classes for the next month. The main campus in Fairfax County is suspending university-related student travel to international destinations through May.

AD

AD

Still, much is unknown about the coronavirus. Most cases are mild, but health officials say the virus’s spread through the United States appears inevitable.

“We should all assume that it’s something that is going to become potentially present in many communities but, at the same time, that in the vast majority of people, it’s a mild, self-limited illness,” Van Orman said. “The risk is low in most communities, particularly to otherwise healthy people.”