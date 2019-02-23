Washington Capitals jerseys were in vogue as children participated Saturday in the USA Hockey Foundation’s “Try Hockey for Free” day at the Gardens Icehouse in Laurel, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

If hockey is ever going to become popular enough to surpass football or baseball as an American pastime, more kids like 9-year-old Ryan Colindres will have to strap on skates and hit the ice.

Ryan’s father, Alvaro Colindres, 30, was hoping his son would pursue soccer, a love born during his own childhood in Guatemala.

But there they were Saturday at the Herbert Wells Ice Rink in College Park, Md., to take part in the nationwide “Try Hockey for Free” day of lessons sponsored by the USA Hockey Foundation.

The twice-a-year event that began in 2008 was boosted this year in the Washington region by the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup title, drawing roughly 1,100 children between the ages of 4 and 9 to 13 rinks in the region, organizers said.

Colindres and his son were among them, the father shrugging as Ryan ventured out to the ice with about 20 other kids to try out his skills in the rink for the first time — what mainly amounted to the boy clinging to the rink walls in his clunky skates to avoid falling.

“He says he wants to do this,” Colindres, of Hyattsville, said in Spanish. “Whatever they want, right? In any case, it’s a sport.”



Harrison Lightcap, 4, gets words of encouragement Saturday from his mom, Bethany, as he participates in “Try Hockey for Free” day. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The National Hockey League has gained popularity in recent years, attracting roughly 22 million spectators nationwide last season, according to league statistics. But that still pales compared with the combination of game attendance and television broadcasts for football and baseball.

But as hockey expands into new cities, the sport’s appeal has broadened beyond the mostly white male demographic that defined it for decades.

That was on display inside the Herbert Wells rink, where boys and a few girls from a variety of ethnic backgrounds did their best to emulate the Caps’ Alexander Ovechkin or Tom Wilson while wearing helmets and pads that, in some cases, seemed too big to even stand in.

As the children skated, their parents snapped cellphone photos and tried coaching their children from afar. Some parents wondered whether this is a commitment they are willing to make as the real coaches and their assistants slid pucks the kids’ way or showed them how to use their sticks to help them get up after a fall.

“Originally, I was like: ‘This sport is entirely too cold. Do I really want to be a hockey mom?’ ” said Alison Contreras, 34, as she watched her son Samuel, 6, navigate a puck toward the goal. “But he loves it, so we’ve been doing the lessons.”



Emma Spence, 4, watches her big brother Jordan participates Saturday in “Try Hockey for Free” day. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

John Cullins, one of the coaches, said hockey can be a great bonding experience.

“Some of the people I played with in high school? I still talk to them,” Cullins, 53, said. “The game is fun in of itself, but you stay a team even if it’s 20, 30 years later. When you see each other, you know it.”

His son, Kevin Cullins, 10, showed off the skills that come with having your dad coach your youth league team.

While some of the other kids struggled, Kevin zipped around the ice, sometimes skating backward, before slapping a puck into the net.

For him, the hardest part about hockey is the rough play, he said.

“Sometimes, the kids on the other teams, they do tripping or hitting,” Kevin said, adding that one opponent recently slashed his teammate across the wrist with his hockey stick.

Such tales may worry some parents. Natalie Morse knows her son, August, 4, is a long way from that kind of hazard.

She nervously watched as August rolled around the ice, struggling to get up on his skates, then giving up.

“August. August, come over here,” Morse called to her son, who just sat and stared at her through his face mask.

In the mind of the boy’s father, Morse said, August — who is African American — could be like Ovechkin or Joel Ward, a former Caps right winger who is one of the relatively few black players to have played in the NHL.

“But I don’t see it happening,” she said, as August lay on the ice with his legs kicking. “But every time we come here, he wants to go back on to the ice. So, he’s determined.”

