McBride and I concede that “The Elements of Style,” by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White, is not in vogue. Its first version was published 100 years ago. But no other guide to writing is as compelling. It is impossible to shake the effect it has on devotees.

That includes McBride, one of the most persistent people in the country. His latest book, “Frankly: Unmasking Frank Capra,” is a riveting 600-page account of his seven-year battle to get his definitive 799-page biography of the famous director published. He was up against a major New York publisher and Capra’s archivist. People like me would avoid such a battle as career suicide, but McBride did not quit.

When McBride joined the San Francisco State faculty in 2002, he was shocked at the poor quality of student writing, a problem at colleges and high schools. He assigned each of his students a copy of “The Elements of Style.” He awarded extra credit for papers on what they had learned from the book.

“Some faculty members object to a strong emphasis on correcting and improving student writing, partly because it means more work for them,” he told me. He won tenure, he said, but the book was one reason he had to fight for it. When he defended at a faculty meeting the efficacy of Strunk and White, one colleague said it was “insane” to use the book in a college course.

I found “The Elements of Style” my sophomore year of college. My wife, one of the best writers I know, got it in high school. It was hot then. Cornell University English professor Strunk privately published the first version in 1919. When former Strunk student and much-loved New Yorker magazine writer E.B. White revised it in 1959, it sold 2 million copies the first year and more than 10 million after that. Eventually, many schools tired of it.

The 105-page fourth edition of “The Elements of Style” encourages specific, simple language. It worships clarity. The book says: “Vigorous writing is concise. A sentence should contain no unnecessary words, a paragraph no unnecessary sentences.” Don’t say, “He was not very often on time.” Instead say, “He usually came late.”

Compare that with the current Common Core State Standards recommendations for preparing a persuasive argument in the ninth and 10th grades: “Use words, phrases and clauses to link the major sections of the text, create cohesion, and clarify the relationships between claim(s) and reasons, between reasons and evidence, and between claim(s) and counterclaims.”

When my children were in school in the 1980s and 1990s, I asked English teachers at back-to-school nights if they assigned the book. They smiled politely and said no. When I recently asked 24 school districts in the Washington area that question, most did not respond. Four said some teachers used it as a supplemental text. One school system official said it was not part of the curriculum, although he considered it “about the best guidance on writing that you could receive.”

He is 62. Glowing reviews of Strunk and White often come from people that age or older. Stephen King, 72, said “every aspiring writer” should read it. The poet Dorothy Parker, who died at age 73 in 1967, said the second-greatest favor for aspiring young writers would be a gift of the book. The greatest, she said, would be “to shoot them now, while they’re happy.”

Yet most of McBride’s students at San Francisco State thank him for assigning it. He isn’t giving up. At one point in his exhausting battle to get his Capra biography published, he accidentally drove his car off a cliff. If it takes such determination to promote the active voice, limit adverbs and avoid qualifiers, he will do it, as I cheer him on.

