But he tried the code anyway, Jeffries said. The student recently found out he’d been accepted to Talladega College, a four-year private historically black school in Alabama.

“It was a matter of, ‘Let me see’ [about this],” Jeffries said, “which expanded his options.”

AD

The student is part of a recently announced push by D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education to waive application fees for more than 3,000 traditional public and charter school students. The superintendent’s office is partnering with the Common Black College Application, which allows students to make test scores and transcripts available to more than 50 historically black colleges and universities, commonly known as HBCUs.

AD

Teenagers can apply at no cost until June. The superintendent’s office negotiated with the common application to reduce what the city would pay and plans to spend $12,000 on applications during the next two years, the superintendent’s office said.

HBCUs tend to be a popular post-graduation choice for D.C. high school seniors, said Hanseul Kang, state superintendent of education. In 2017, nearly 300,000 students nationwide attended the schools, which were founded when legally enforced segregation kept black students out of traditional institutions.

AD

The institutions recently reported their first enrollment increase in about a decade, up from roughly 292,000 students in 2016, according to the most recent federal data. Yet, individual schools have watched, year after year, as enrollment numbers drop. Six of the schools have been shuttered in the last two decades, and several others have lost accreditation.

AD

The Common Black College Application — which simplifies the often byzantine application process — is one strategy to stem that decline, aiming to drive students toward black institutions, said Robert Mason, its founder. About 98 percent of roughly 25,000 students who complete the application get accepted to colleges, Mason said.

“We are changing the paradigm of how HBCUs can recruit people,” Mason said. “Operational budgets are typically directly tied to enrollment numbers. We are helping these colleges to achieve their enrollment objectives.”

AD

As part of a citywide push to help students access a college education, the superintendent’s office also announced that seniors in the District can apply free to 11 local institutions. American, Gallaudet, Georgetown, George Washington and Marymount universities are waiving application fees through the month of November.

AD

Catholic University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the University of the District of Columbia are removing fees this month, too. So are Montgomery College and Northern Virginia and Prince George’s community colleges.

But getting teenagers to apply to college is only part of the battle, said Argelia Rodriguez, president and chief executive of the District of Columbia College Access Program, a nonprofit that helps high school seniors enroll in college. During the summer between high school graduation and new student orientation in college, many students change their minds.

AD

Some enlist in the military. Others get nervous about leaving home. Many find jobs instead.

“A lot of them are contributing to the financial well-being of the household,” said LD Ross Jr., senior vice president of programs for the college access group. “If that money goes away with them, that family could be in some serious trouble.”

AD

Leaders of the college access program help young people assuage doubts about going to college. Advisers from the nonprofit text students over the summer with financial aid reminders and field questions from doubtful teens.

Rodriguez said it’s vital that young people feel supported when they get to college. Kang suggested HBCUs can offer that type of environment for D.C. graduates.

AD

“For us, we are just trying to make sure our students have access to the opportunities that are going to be most supportive for them,” Kang said. “We know that HBCUs can provide a really supportive environment for many of our students.”

There are about a dozen HBCUs in the District, Maryland and Virginia — including U-D. C. and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Howard University is among them, but it’s not included in the Common Black College Application.

AD

The oldest HBCU, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, has reported a dramatic enrollment decline, from more than 1,500 students in 2010 to 466 in 2018, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

AD

Aaron A. Walton, president of the school about an hour outside of Philadelphia, said he would be happy to see more students from the District.

“I think this is a great move on the part of the D.C. State Office of the Superintendent,” Walton said in an email. “We are finding that more and more students are using the Common Black College Application, so the OSSE’s decision to cover students’ application fees is a win-win.”

Bowie State University, in Prince George’s County, experienced a drop in enrollment this year, said Brian Clemmons, vice president for enrollment management. He blamed an on-campus housing shortage.

AD

The university broke ground on a new residence hall in October, so the District’splan to help high school seniors apply there comes at the perfect time, Clemmons said.

AD

“We probably will see a slight increase in students possibly coming to Bowie State,” Clemmons said.

For nearly 200 years, historically black institutions have been epicenters of black art, culture and politics. Mason, the Common Black College Application creator, wants to make sure there are enough students to fill their classrooms.

“We’re literally helping to keep the doors open for some of the schools we work with,” he said.

AD