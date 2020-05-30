The school system, like most others, has scrambled to create a distance learning approach that works for its more than 136,000 students. It has handed out 60,000 loaner laptops to students who need them. Hard copy paper packets of class work and televised lessons have also been used. But the fall remains a challenge.

There are other major issues, too: Candidates in Maryland’s second-largest school system are focused on access to technology, budget strains and teacher retention.

AD

The Prince George’s school board is a hybrid of 14 appointed and elected members, including a student member. Primary contests are under way in District 4 and District 7, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election in November.

AD

DISTRICT 4

Shayla Adams-Stafford, 33, who lives in Glenarden, is the founder and chief executive of AdaptiveX, an educational consulting and software company. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Wellesley College and her master’s in teaching at Duke University and has a young daughter.

She said her “life’s passion has been about solving educational inequity.” Her top issues are recruitment and retention of teachers and a covid-19 response that ensures student safety and continued learning. Trauma-informed practices must be expanded, she said, to support students grappling with isolation, losses and online learning.

AD

Mohammed Ali, a Lanham resident and professor of computer science and math at Prince George’s Community College, has taught at all levels of education and is trained as a leader and administrator. A community activist and parent, he has served on the board of a Muslim community school in Lanham and advocated for immigrant families.

AD

His chief concerns include ensuring students have technology in classrooms and qualified teachers to lead them. He said setting benchmarks, tracking progress and forging relationships are key to academic progress. Ali holds a doctoral degree in education from Morgan State University, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from University of Maryland, University College. He declined to provide his age.

Trina Brown, 56, an executive account manager, brings to the job with 18 years of experience in fiscal management, procurement and technical writing. She lives in Bladensburg, where she has served a four-year term on the Bladensburg town council.

AD

Her top issues are fiscal management and school construction and renovation. She also said the board members should collaborate on budget issues with the system’s chief executive to meet students’ needs, including technology resources for distance learning. She completed a four-year fellowship program in local governance at University of Maryland.

AD

Alethia J. Simmons, 67, who lives in Glenn Dale, is a retired educator, ordained minister and founder of a family-focused nonprofit. With 40 years of experience in education, she said she has “heart and compassion” for students, teachers, staff and parents. Her son who graduated from county schools.

Her top issues are providing equal resources and opportunities and addressing classroom crowding, staff shortages and salary increases. She is especially concerned about virtual learning and the transition back to school buildings. She earned a bachelor’s degree at District of Columbia Teachers College and two master’s degrees, one from Trinity Washington University and the other from Maple Spring Baptist Seminary. She holds a doctorate of ministry from Liberty University.

AD

Bryan M. Swann, 39, who joined the school board in January — filling in an open seat — works as the deputy director of financial management for the U.S. Department of Treasury headquarters and has two sons in county schools.

AD

His top issues include financial efficiency and creating safe and welcoming schools for all, and he argues that with a $2.3 billion budget to manage at a time of crisis, his financial background is especially important. With the pandemic upending school operations, “having appropropriate financial plans ... is absolutely critical,” he said.

A resident of Glenn Dale, he grew up in the school system, his mother a county teacher and principal. He holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from University of Maryland and a master’s in public administration from Harvard University. A Marine Corps combat veteran, he worked in White House during the Obama years.

AD

DISTRICT 7

Alexis Nicole Branch, 22, who lives in Suitland and works for the federal department of transportation, said her top issues are free universal pre-kindergarten and bilingual education for elementary school students.

AD

Branch taught kindergarten in a private school for several months, worked in Israel advocating against racial, ethnic and religious discrimination in grade school textbooks and helped her college raise $8.5 million in 50 days. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Bennett College and is working on her master’s degree at Bowie State University.

Amid the pandemic, school funding is especially important, as is educating parents on best teaching practices, she said.

AD

Kenneth Harris II, 28, of Upper Marlboro, a senior engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, said he would bring skills in budget and project management and communication to the board. His top two issues are teacher retention and community and parent involvement, and he says the key to academic achievement is mentorship and supporting educators with certifications and training.

AD

He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.

K. Alexander Wallace, 28, who lives in Upper Marlboro, is a financial services manager who has served five years on the Board of Education in Prince George’s County and chaired a task force on educational equity. His priority is ensuring equity in education for at-risk students and supporting a highly qualified workforce at every level.

AD

Amid the pandemic, he said, the school system needs to ensure that students learning from home get the same holistic services they received while on campus, including access to counseling, mental health supports, mentorship and extracurricular activities.

Wallace holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree from Towson University.