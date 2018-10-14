Joshua Jung, top, and Kristian Ruschell, left, show Joey Sauro, 14, the electronics for a car during the opening of the Thomas Edison High School of Technology building in Silver Spring, Md. Vocational training is surging in the United States. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Ellie Schell would grow fidgety during her daily stretch of classes at Blake High School in suburban Maryland, her mind wandering as English, history and science lessons plodded along. Then she enrolled in cosmetology, a three-year program in Montgomery County Public Schools that kept her engaged as she learned to style hair, manicure nails and consult with clients.

The classes helped the 16-year-old focus her energy. She found herself opening up and asking teachers more questions — skills, Schell said, that benefited the rest of her studies.

“Before I started here, I was a B, C-average student,” said Schell, an aspiring hair colorist and makeup artist. “By the end of my first year, I got my very first 4.0 GPA.”

During the official unveiling last week of the rebuilt $119.7 million Thomas Edison High School of Technology, Schell courted prospective students amid rows of salon styling stations. The school, a home for the district’s technology and education career programs, opened in September at a time of surging demand for vocational training in high school.

The number of students enrolled in career, technical and adult education has grown over the past decade by nearly 700,000, to almost 8.2 million, according to U.S. Education Department data.

The 171,526-square-foot structure in Silver Spring sits next to the building that previously housed the school, which remains fenced off. More than 850 students are dually enrolled at Edison, which means they spend three class periods a day at that campus and take their remaining courses at a base high school.

Two programs — cybersecurity and law enforcement leadership — were added this school year, Principal Shawn Krasa said. Montgomery students may take classes that prepare them for certification and licensure tests in several areas, including business administration, marketing and health. Students also can learn about mathematical and environmental aspects of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

Montgomery County Board of Education President Michael A. Durso said the school will provide thousands of students a pathway to well-paying jobs immediately out of high school. For years, Durso said, the school system focused exclusively on preparing students for college without acknowledging other career paths.

“The system went through a period of time when we stressed college, and college only,” he said. “But college-only didn’t touch all of the different interests.”

Kate Kreamer, deputy executive director of Advance CTE, a group that advocates for “high-quality career technical education,” said career and technical training has evolved over the decades.

Historically, she said, students who studied a trade in high school often were considered not to be college-bound or academically strong. Now, she said, students enrolled in career training are also likely to attend college.



Visitors checked out the automotive program during the opening of the Thomas Edison High School of Technology building in Silver Spring, Md. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

More than 70 percent of Edison students plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduation, according to the school. “They’re going with experiences,” Kreamer said. “They’re going with marketable skills.”

The specialized training, she added, gives students hands-on learning and the freedom to experiment with their interests.

Jazmin Chapman, a 16-year-old at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, is drawn to Edison’s digital art offerings because they would allow her to explore different ­media, unlike more traditional visual arts instruction, she said.

“Here’s an opportunity to . . . meet new people and also do things I love,” she said. “It’s really inspiring.”

At 11, Konnor Hylton dreams of becoming an engineer. The Briggs Chaney Middle School student once tried to fashion an automatic broom.

“I just like the fact that they have a school where you can go to and learn about technology and stuff, so if you have a dream of being an engineer or something, you have a better chance of becoming that,” Konnor said, adding, “I like to tinker.”

Konnor’s father, Kenrie Hylton, said the school would give his son an opportunity to apply his skills if he attends.

“Having a child who has an engineering mind, knowing that this facility is here, really just makes me excited,” the father said. “I wish that this was available much sooner — for me — back in the day.”