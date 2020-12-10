Some of that cohort benefited from almost a full semester of face-to-face instruction — the earliest returnees, 900 high-schoolers at the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy, stepped back inside buildings on Sept. 8. Others returned over the course of October. But roughly 7,300 students were only inside classrooms for about a week: They went back to in-person schooling on Dec. 1.

In a message to families announcing the switch, Superintendent Eric Williams wrote that he realizes the abrupt backtracking will cause chaos.

“We understand that this process is disruptive for families of students who have been participating in hybrid in-person learning this fall,” Williams wrote. “The safety and well-being of all students, staff members, their families and the community continues to be our highest priority, and this decision is being made consistent with our commitment to achieving that objective.”

The decision comes as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to spike dramatically both nationwide and in the Washington region. On Thursday, coronavirus fatalities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia passed 10,000, and the seven-day average of new daily infections rose to a record 6,989. The new wave of cases spurred Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to issue an expanded mask mandate, place more strict limits on social gatherings and impose a curfew asking people to stay home late at night.

The same day, the head of the Virginia Education Association — one of the state’s most powerful teacher associations, with 40,000 members — called on Northam to order all public schools to go virtual-only until at least mid-January.

“We know that virtual learning is not a true substitute for the in-person instruction we have embraced for generations, [but] it IS the safest and wisest course,” association president James F. Fedderman said in a statement. “Learning losses will be made up, but loss of life cannot be.”

Williams, in his note to parents, explained it was two particular statistics for Loudoun County that caused the school system to shutter again: The total number of new cases per 100,000 people in the county stayed above 200 for more than five consecutive business days and the county’s percentage of positive RT-PCR coronavirus tests remained above 10 percent for the same time period.

The school board had previously voted that, should both of these things happen, Loudoun would have to shut down completely.

Williams revealed little in his message about when classrooms might be able to open again. “LCPS will further discuss plans for using these metrics to determine when hybrid in-person learning could resume” at a school board meeting next week, he wrote.

So far, it does not appear that Loudoun’s reopened school buildings functioned as superspreader sites. The school system has reported 166 positive cases of the virus among staff members, and 94 positive cases among students, since Sept. 8. Currently, 112 staff members and 24 students are quarantining, according to school system’s website.

But it is not likely these cases developed or spread inside school buildings. Loudoun is pursuing a policy of publicly reporting all cases among its staff and student body, whether the infected individual is working or studying on-campus.

And, as of last Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that Loudoun County is witnessing no coronavirus outbreaks inside schools. The department defines a school-associated outbreak as a situation in which there are at least two confirmed cases of the virus, and in which “transmission [took place] within the school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff or visitors.”

For the past several weeks, Loudoun had been by far the most aggressive of Northern Virginia school districts in its push to get kids back inside classrooms, continuing to welcome children even as peer school systems backed away from face-to-face learning.

Alexandria City Public Schools recently opted for online-only learning for all of its 16,000 students, after sending just six children into school buildings again. Arlington Public Schools, which enrolls 23,000, chose to postpone returning lower-schoolers to classrooms until 2021.

And last month, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools — the largest school system in Virginia with 186,000 students — announced he was halting his plans to return thousands of students to buildings over the course of November and December. He also sent more than 3,000 students back to online-only instruction, leaving roughly 5,500 children still participating in a couple days each week of in-person learning. That group is composed of high-schoolers in career preparatory programs, young children with autism, some students with disabilities and some English learners.