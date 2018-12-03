Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday named the Indianapolis schools superintendent to be the next leader of D.C. Public Schools, passing over a school system veteran who guided the district through a turbulent year.

Lewis D. Ferebee, who served for five years as superintendent in Indiana’s largest school system, will be the District’s sixth permanent school leader since 2000. He was one of two finalists, along with Amanda Alexander, a mainstay in the city’s schools for two decades. Alexander has been the school system’s interim chancellor since February and built a team of deputies.

Bowser’s selection of Ferebee, which must be approved by the D.C. Council, marks a turning point for a system that endured a scandal-filled year and has operated without a permanent leader for nine months. The previous chancellor, Antwan Wilson, resigned under pressure in February after city leaders revealed he bypassed the competitive school placement system to transfer his daughter to a high-performing high school.

In choosing Ferebee, who will earn $280,000 annually, Bowser appears to be signaling that she wants D.C. Public Schools to remain on the course charted by recent chancellors. Ferebee, 44, holds similar education philosophies as his three predecessors: Wilson, Kaya Henderson and Michelle Rhee.

“I see us continuing our path of excellence to date,” Ferebee said Sunday evening in an interview. “I don’t have any solutions that are being implemented in Indianapolis that I would say are absolutely necessary and important to the District right now.”



Mayor Muriel E. Bowser chose Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Lewis D. Ferebee as the District’s next schools chancellor. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Henderson and Rhee — who became a national lightning rod — shaped the policies of the last decade, which brought sweeping change to the District’s schools and transformed the city into a closely watched experiment in urban education policies.

The effectiveness of some of their policies have come into question after an investigation found that 1 in 3 graduates in 2017 received their diplomas in violation of city policy — a revelation that undermined the District’s soaring graduation rates.

Improvements on some standardized tests have also slowed, and the achievement gap between students from affluent families and those from low-incomes ones persists.

Ferebee received leadership training at the Broad Academy, an initiative to support urban school superintendents funded by billionaire philanthropist and charter school backer Eli Broad. Henderson, Wilson, D.C. State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang and Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education who Bowser tapped this year, also received training at the Broad Academy.

Bowser heralded Ferebee’s experience, saying it made him the right fit for the job running the 49,000-student D.C. system. The Indianapolis school system has about 32,000 students.

“We’re very excited to have found an education leader with a significant amount of experience leading an urban school district similarly situated to ours,” the mayor said. She cited Ferebee’s work redesigning high school education and career and technical education.

In Indianapolis, Ferebee oversaw a cash-strapped system and closed some schools. He said in the interview there is little social mobility in Indianapolis and that the departure of manufacturing jobs forced him to rethink how high schools train students for the workforce.

He dismantled the neighborhood high school system, replacing it with vocational and college preparatory academies that families could choose to attend no matter where they lived in the city.

In elementary schools, he forged partnerships that allow charter schools — which are publicly funded and privately operated — to run low-performing elementary campuses in the traditional system.

But Ferebee said he would not aim to replicate his work in Indianapolis in the District. He said the city landscapes are different, and he plans to bolster neighborhood schools as chancellor.

“I am very much committed to our neighborhood school model,” he said. “As I think about the vision for our district and the work that I will lead as chancellor, it is paramount that we have a high-quality school option at every grade level in every neighborhood.”

Ferebee, who is expected to start in January, said he will arrive with no firm agenda and no plans for radical change. Instead, he said, he intends to listen to parents, students and teachers as he works to create desirable schools in every neighborhood.

“How we get there will involve immense collaboration with our parents, our families, staff and our students,” he said. “For me, the starting point is asking the right questions, not necessarily presenting solutions but really getting into how we will do our work.”

Bowser launched her search for the next school leader in June. In forums, residents indicated that they sought a leader with experience leading an urban school district, familiarity with D.C. schools and an emphasis on closing the achievement gap.

Bowser convened a panel of students, parents, teachers and other leaders to advise her in the selection. She was under pressure from education activists to have a transparent search and follow city law when making her choice.

The panel met with the finalists and questioned them in private Saturday — the first time a selection panel conferred with finalists in the District’s recent history. They provided feedback and recommendations to the mayor Saturday evening.

Ferebee served in leadership positions in the Guilford County schools in North Carolina, including as regional superintendent. He was a principal and assistant principal in North Carolina. He earned a reputation for turning around low-performing schools.

Ferebee is married and has a son in high school. He said he would move his family to the District, where he has relatives, next year. He said his son will attend the neighborhood high school or participate in the school lottery system, which places students in charter and traditional public schools.

While Bowser touted the accomplishments of the school system, she said the city’s schools still need significant improvements.

“We are not anywhere where we need to be in our schools, and we keep asking ourselves tough questions and holding ourselves to even higher standards,” she said.