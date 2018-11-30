The logo of the Damascus High School mascot is displayed at the Montgomery County campus. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Four Maryland teenagers accused of sexually assaulting football teammates in a locker room were indicted Thursday by a grand jury, with additional conspiracy charges that line up with prosecutors’ contention the suspects acted together during the alleged broomstick attacks at Damascus High School.

The suspects, all 15, had earlier been charged with five counts each: One count of first-degree rape, three counts of attempted first-degree rape and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape. The indictments added three more conspiracy charges for each suspect, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Maryland prosecutors present cases to grand juries — panels of residents who meet in sessions closed to the public — as part of a regular process of moving cases from the state’s district courts to circuit courts, where felony cases are handled.

The four suspects — Jean Claude Abedi, Kristian Jamal Lee, Will Smith and Caleb Thorpe — have all been charged as adults. They played on the junior-varsity squad at Damascus, as did the four alleged victims in the case.

The additional expanded conspiracy charges reflect the way prosecutors described the case at a recent hearing.

“Each defendant played a significant role in carrying out their plan to sexually assault the victims in this case,” Montgomery County Deputy State’s Attorney Peter Feeney said at the time, “whether it was pushing, punching, stomping, holding down, tackling or wielding the broom. The crimes could only have been committed with the active participation of each defendant.”

The allegations have left school officials scrambling to explain why the locker room was not supervised and how widespread such incidents are in the high-performing Montgomery County school system, the state’s largest.

At the earlier court hearing, Feeney called the defendants’ conduct “astonishingly cruel” and said they “intended to inflict pain, degrade and humiliate the weaker members of the football team.”

Attorneys for several of the teenagers described them as high achievers in school. The attorneys have yet to detail their sides of the case in court.

But Daniel Wright, an attorney for Abedi, noted in court on Monday that 15-year-olds will follow others. “Peer pressure and group psychology will take over,” he said, “to have young people do things they wouldn’t otherwise do.”

“This is a hazing incident that went to extremes,” Wright added. “It was out of control because of the group nature of the offenses and the utter lack of adult presence in the locker room.”

At least two of the suspects and two of the alleged victims told authorities the purported incidents are part of a known hazing practice among junior varsity football players at Damascus High, according to charging documents.

When one victim asked three attackers to stop, police said in the charging papers, the assailants replied that it was a “tradition.” It remains unclear whether that is true or if the students were mistaken or repeating rumors.