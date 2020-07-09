Inside a kindergarten classroom, long tables were spaced apart and arranged to seat two children, one at either end, making for a class size of about 10. In a second-grade classroom, individual desks were set about six feet apart, with tape on the floor creating a boundary on all sides. Officials said the classroom had room for about a dozen students.

There would likely be stations with hand sanitizer and masks on all faces — but exactly how it would all come together is still a work in progress in the 166,000-student system, Maryland’s largest. More details are expected at a school board meeting Tuesday.

“Everything we do, we need to look at through a new lens,” said Essie McGuire, associate superintendent for operations in the Montgomery County school system.

The show of what officials are up against as they contemplate unprecedented changes in bricks-and-mortar schools comes as President Trump has stepped up his call for schools to fully reopen in the fall; he threatened Wednesday to cut school funding.

Nationally, school systems are facing unprecedented pressures about how to maximize student learning amid a pandemic that has already claimed at least 130,000 lives in the United States.

Many school systems are looking at a possible hybrid model that blends some on-campus learning with some remote education.

Fairfax County announced a plan in late June to give families a choice between full-time virtual learning or a combined approach with both in-person and remote learning.

Montgomery officials were also looking at a combination of in-class instruction and distance learning, with an option for full-time remote education if desired, during discussions at a recent board meeting.

But even hybrid models present daunting challenges about how to keep students safe while creating a strong environment for learning.

Before the pandemic, College Gardens Elementary School enrolled about 630 students. Under current guidelines, its capacity would drop by about half — meaning not all students could be on campus at once.

And when they are on campus, only two could be in a restroom at the same time under the present scenario. Lunch would take place in classrooms, not the school cafeteria.

How bus routes would work, and how many would be needed, is under study. About 100,000 students in Montgomery are eligible to ride a bus to its 208 schools.