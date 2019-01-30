Acting D.C. schools chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee listens Wednesday night during the first public hearing on his nomination to lead the city’s schools. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

D.C. residents and teachers offered some advice Wednesday night to the educator nominated to lead the city’s schools: Listen to us and be a champion for our campuses.

About a dozen people — a small contingent — testified at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School at the first of three public hearings leading up to the D.C. Council’s vote on the nomination of Lewis D. Ferebee to be schools chancellor.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) nominated Ferebee, the former superintendent of Indianapolis’s public schools, in December, and he has been serving as acting chancellor since last week.

Ferebee sat in the audience in the high school’s gymnasium as residents testified in front of six council members. They asked for assistance addressing concerns at their neighborhood schools and attention to programs and causes they are involved in. And they asked him to act transparently as he makes changes in the city he relocated to this month.

“Acting Chancellor Ferebee, as the leader of [D.C. schools], you must work closely with those who are actually tasked with implementing our most important education policies: those who serve in our schools,” said Laura Fuchs, a high school teacher and outspoken member of Washington Teachers’ Union. “Your predecessors and most of the people working in your central office did not and do not do this.”

Several residents said they assumed the D.C. Council would approve Ferebee’s nomination but asserted that the mayor’s process to select Ferebee was opaque.

They said they testified so the council would understand their apprehensions and what they hope to see in Ferebee’s leadership. Chief among their concerns: Ferebee’s commitment to the traditional public school system.

In Indianapolis, Ferebee surrendered many of the city’s lowest-performing elementary schools to private operators while those schools remained part of the traditional public school system.

Ferebee has said he does not intend to replicate the approach he took in Indianapolis in the District.

“While we do not know much about Dr. Ferebee, what we do know should give us pause,” said Chantal Fuller, a special education teacher in the D.C. public school system.

Eboni-Rose Thompson — chair of the Ward 7 Education Council, an advocacy group — said her community wants a leader who could work with residents and teachers to tackle the challenges that students face in and out of the classroom.

“We need a chancellor who will lead with integrity, transparency, a collaborative spirit and equity as the cornerstones of his administration,” Thompson said.

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), chairman of the education committee, called the hearing a “listening session” and said his committee was conducting research into Ferebee’s record and would question him under oath next month.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) asked the residents who testified if they supported the nomination. A few said no, but many suggested they were cautiously optimistic Ferebee would prove a strong leader. Others said they still needed more information but called on the council to thoroughly examine the nomination.

“We know how pivotal this decision is for our city,” Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said. “It’s pivotal for our families, and it’s pivotal for our teachers in D.C. Public Schools.”

A second public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cardozo Education Campus in Northwest Washington. Ferebee is expected to testify Feb. 12 in front of the council at city hall. If the council does not vote by April 9, Ferebee will automatically be approved.

