An internal Harvard University review from five years ago suggested Asian American applicants would be let into the undergraduate college in much greater numbers if academic performance were the only criterion for admission, according to court documents made public Friday.

The review by Harvard’s Office of Institutional Research, uncovered by plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit, appeared to indicate that applicants of Asian descent would comprise 43 percent of the admitted class at the ultra-selective university under a hypothetical “academics-only” model. That was higher than the shares shown for other racial and ethnic groups in the review of admissions data spanning several years.

But the actual Asian American share of admitted students was 19 percent when extracurricular activities, personal qualities, demographics and other factors were added to the decision-making process, according to a 2013 chart prepared through the review.

The chart was part of a trove of information about Harvard admissions released through new filings in a lawsuit seeking to forbid the Ivy League university from considering race when it selects a freshman class.

Attorneys for Harvard called the internal review “incomplete, preliminary and based on limited inputs.” They said the university’s practice of “holistic” admissions, considering race as one of many factors, has been upheld by the Supreme Court and serves a “compelling interest” in helping Harvard assemble a diverse class.

But the plaintiffs, a group called Students for Fair Admissions, declared the internal review evidence of illegal bias against Asian Americans. They alleged in a brief filed in U.S. District Court in Boston that the review showed “systematic discrimination” and that Harvard “killed the investigation.”

The case, which began in late 2014, centers on allegations that Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans, limiting their access to the university in favor of applicants from other groups. Harvard denies the allegations and calls the suit part of an “ideological” campaign to upend settled law on race in college admissions.

The two sides made dueling motions Friday calling on Judge Allison D. Burroughs to rule in their favor through summary judgment, but the case is expected to go to trial in the fall.

This week, Harvard President Drew Gilpin Faust signaled that the university will vigorously defend its admissions system.

“In the weeks and months ahead, a lawsuit aimed to compromise Harvard’s ability to compose a diverse student body will move forward in the courts and in the media,” Faust wrote Tuesday in an email to students, faculty, staff and alumni. She said the plaintiffs “will seek to paint an unfamiliar and inaccurate image” of Harvard admissions. “These claims will rely on misleading, selectively presented data taken out of context,” Faust wrote. “Their intent is to question the integrity of the undergraduate admissions process and to advance a divisive agenda.”

Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said the information released Friday “definitively proves that Harvard engages in racial balancing, uses race as far more than a ‘plus’ factor, and has no interest in exploring race-neutral alternatives. It is our hope that the court will carefully study the statistical, documentary, and testimonial evidence amassed against Harvard and end these unfair and unlawful practices.”

The case sheds light on the usually hidden mechanics of a process of intense interest to college-bound students and families. Harvard is perennially one of the nation’s most selective universities. Officials say its undergraduate college draws thousands of applicants a year with perfect grades and test scores, making it essential to consider other factors in tandem with academics.

In the latest admission cycle, 42,749 applicants sought to enter Harvard’s Class of 2022. The university offered admission to 1,962, fewer than 5 percent. Of those admitted, 22.7 percent were Asian American, 15.5 percent were African American, 12.2 percent were Latino and 2 percent were Native American. Twelve percent were international students.