If D.C. students miss their first class and arrive in the middle of second period, they are marked absent for the entire day — even if they attend every other class.

It is an attendance rule dubbed “80/20,” meaning that students must be in class for at least 80 percent of the school day to be counted as present. It was a policy little known outside the school system — until emerging as a central feature in an attendance and graduation controversy engulfing Ballou High School in Southeast Washington, where some students graduated despite dozens of marked absences.

Now, the rule, adopted in 2013 by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education and standard practice at all public and charter schools in the District, is under scrutiny — with some officials suggesting it should be reconsidered. The attendance regulation is significantly more stringent than policies in some other big school districts.

The 80/20 rule was intended to emphasize the importance of being on campus the entire day, but the school chancellor, teachers and students testified at a recent D.C. Council education hearing that extremely low attendance rates in city schools are misleading — with the rule partly to blame.

Chancellor Antwan Wilson said the policy discourages some chronically tardy students from showing up to school. If students can’t arrive at school by the opening bell, he argued, they may deem it pointless to come at all if they are going to be considered absent for the entire day anyway.

When a council member asked Wilson whether he was in favor of the 80/20 attendance rule, he replied, “No.”

“Having precise data is a better way to go, and then it allows us to tailor our support and interventions to the issues at hand,” Wilson said, referring to students who may be late because they have responsibilities such as taking younger siblings to school. “We are missing out on the fact that some students are missing because they are just missing, and some are just missing because they have real challenges.”

Ballou and the 80/20 rule were thrust into the spotlight last month after WAMU and NPR reported that the school awarded diplomas to seniors who did not meet graduation requirements and that administrators pressured teachers to pass students. The school system and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education are conducting investigations to determine what happened.

City leaders attempted to tackle chronic absenteeism after a 2010 mass shooting — known as the South Capitol Street Massacre — left four teenagers dead in Southeast Washington.

Former council member David Catania, who chaired the council’s Health Committee at the time of the shooting, had said the tragedy highlighted the importance of having young people engaged in school. The city, he said, needed to intervene earlier if a student was not showing up to school or displaying behavior issues.

The D.C. Council passed the South Capitol Street Tragedy Memorial Act of 2011, which called for stricter and earlier enforcement of truancy, and better mental health screening.

“Our lenient approach to attendance and our willingness to accept truancy, it’s almost permission for failure,” Catania said in an interview this month. “When students are not in school they are not learning, and they are being sentenced to a life of diminished expectations.”

Soon after adopting that measure, the council passed additional attendance legislation, including a requirement that schools refer students 14 and older to the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency after 10 unexcused absences. At 15 unexcused absences, teens can be referred to the juvenile justice system and assigned a juvenile probation officer.

At the same time the council was acting, the Office of the State Superintendent for Education proposed updated attendance regulations, including the 80/20 rule.

The D.C. State Board of Education approved those regulations, but Kamili Anderson, who served on the panel at the time, said although board members were wary of the 80/20 regulation, those concerns were trumped by the desire to act on the broader attendance legislation package.

“I still don’t like it,” she said of the 80/20 policy. “It puts students at risk who otherwise would not have been at risk for truancy. There was discussion to walk it back even after it was passed.”

Initial data showed truancy rates for D.C. public school students decreasing after the regulations were implemented. Unexcused absences among students between ages 5 and 17 dropped from 27 percent in the 2012-2013 school year to 18 percent during the 2013-2014 school year.

But school leaders complained the regulations flooded schools with paperwork and pushed tardy students into the criminal justice system. The truancy rate bumped back up to 26 percent last year.

Sharra Greer, policy director at the Children’s Law Center, a nonprofit group that provides free legal service to D.C. children and their families, said the council later approved measures to help prevent some chronically absent students from being tied up in the court system, but she said further changes are needed.

According to Greer, most school systems would not consider a student absent for missing 20 percent of the day.

In Montgomery County, students are considered absent if they miss about 60 percent of the day, or more than four hours of school. In Baltimore City, students are marked present for a half-day if they are in class between two and four hours. And in Miami, students must be present for only two hours of the school day to be considered ­present.

“There is a real difference between kids who are struggling to get to school on time and kids who aren’t going to school,” Greer said. “It muddies the water in how you are looking at students’ challenges with school disengagement.”