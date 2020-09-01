Out of 83 tests performed on students and employees at the university’s health center Monday, 18 had positive results, according to the school’s dashboard.
The university in Harrisonburg, Va., invited students to begin moving onto campus Aug. 21. A mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes started Aug. 26.
Now, the school is asking students to return home by Monday, when in-person classes are expected to transition online, Jonathan R. Alger, the campus’ president, wrote in a message to the campus. Some specialized classes, including graduate research, will be offered in a hybrid format, Alger added.
“This is a difficult message to deliver, and while it is made in the best interest of public health and safety, we know it will come as a disappointment to many,” Alger wrote. He also advised students returning to their homes away from campus to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving to their destination.
Alger also cited concerns about a potential bed shortage for sick students who need to quarantine. JMU’s covid-19 dashboard shows 79 out of 143 beds reserved for self-quarantine have been allocated to individuals who have contracted the virus.
Students who have already started to self-quarantine have been told finish their prescribed period of isolation before leaving campus, Alger said.
The university will make a decision about students’ return to campus by Sept. 25, Alger said. Face-to-face instruction could resume on or after Oct. 5 if university and health officials deem it to be safe.
“Protecting the health of our Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community — including students, faculty, staff — is our top priority, and we need to act swiftly to stop the spread as best we can,” Alger said.