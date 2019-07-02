D.C. education officials have ordered Washington Hebrew Congregation to address multiple policy violations by staff and administrators at its preschool following allegations of child sexual abuse by a staff member at the school last year.

In a 12-page letter sent to the Northwest Washington school last month, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) said Washington Hebrew Congregation failed to ensure the safety of children under its care, failed to properly supervise children and failed to comply with reporting requirements.

It said the school’s director “failed to properly supervise staff and manage the operations of the facility, and as a result, failed to properly supervise children.”

The temple informed parents and its community that it learned of the alleged sexual abuse of young children at the school on Aug. 15, 2018, and contacted child protective services and law enforcement. OSSE began its investigation that month. A D.C. police investigation of the staff member is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

The congregation is facing a lawsuit filed in April by eight families of children who attended the preschool, alleging that reports of potential abuse of at least seven toddlers by the teacher had been ignored.



The Washington Post is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.

In its letter, OSSE, the D.C. agency that oversees early-childhood development centers, said the school violated rules that children must not be left alone with just one adult. And, the agency wrote, the school’s director dismissed complaints by staff members about their colleague disappearing with children for periods of time and specifically told staff that anyone who complained about the person would be reprimanded.

The preschool’s director, Deborah “DJ” Schneider Jensen, was named in the lawsuit and placed on paid leave in April. She is no longer employed by the congregation.

OSSE said the school’s actions “constitute a substantial failure to comply with the applicable laws and regulations. Furthermore, based on the investigation, OSSE has determined that these violations present an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of children previously and currently enrolled in WHC.”

The letter also said the school operated a summer program although it was only licensed to operate during the traditional school year. A spokeswoman for the school said that was because of a clerical error by the school when the form was submitted and the mistake had been fixed.

In a statement, Washington Hebrew Congregation said that immediately after contacting D.C. police about the abuse allegations, it engaged a law firm and the Baltimore Child Abuse Center “to independently evaluate our policies, practices and procedures and advise us on how to achieve best practices in child safety. We have already implemented most of their recommendations.”

The congregation also said that following a number of inspections since August, OSSE determined in March that the school’s operations “were fully compliant with applicable law.”

In its letter, however, OSSE notes that its investigation is “distinctly different from the annual inspections which focus [on] assisting facilities to achieve and maintain full compliance with minimum standards and key health and safety requirements.”

Washington Hebrew Congregation wrote in its statement that the corrective operation plan set forth by OSSE is consistent with changes and improvements it has already made.

“We will continue to work cooperatively with OSSE in achieving best practices in child safety,” the statement read.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

