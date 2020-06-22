The school’s board of visitors, which oversees the university’s operations, will have the final say on whether to keep the names or remove them. But Alger said he has had conversations with every board member and is confident the body will support his recommendation.

“We recognize that these building names are a painful reminder of a history of oppression, and that they send an unwelcoming message to black students, faculty and staff in particular,” Alger said in a statement. “That is not who we are or who we want to be.”

Officials will recommend that the board of visitors remove the names immediately and give the buildings temporary names, said Caitlyn Read, a spokeswoman for the campus. Ashby Hall is a residence hall, Maury Hall is a classroom and office space, and Jackson Hall is slated to house the school’s justice studies program when it reopens in 2021, she said.

Leaders will then develop a process through which the campus community can determine new names, according to Alger’s statement.

Ryan Ritter, 19, a student senator who helped write a bill of opinion — which is meant to represent the opinion of the student body — said he was “overjoyed” by Alger’s decision to adopt students’ demands. The resolution gained support from more than 900 alumni, 25 student organizations and “nearly every academic unit,” Ritter said.

“This is an issue that’s been around for decades now,” said Ritter, referencing a similar student-led proposal to rename Ashby, Jackson and Maury halls in 1992. Current students, encouraged by movements nationwide to bring down Confederate monuments, decided to raise the issue again about two weeks ago.

The move to rename the buildings follows similar efforts made at other institutions. At the University of Mississippi, officials relented to students’ demands and agreed to relocate a Confederate monument. The University of Alabama recently shared plans to remove plaques honoring students who served in the Confederate army.

Monuments built to celebrate Confederate leaders are falling in cities throughout the country. Protesters in the District toppled the city’s only Confederate statue Friday night, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) recently ordered the removal of Confederate statues at the state’s capitol grounds in Raleigh.

James Madison’s board of visitors is scheduled to meet in September, but officials want the board to meet sooner and remove the Confederate leaders’ names before the school year starts, Read said. A date for a special virtual meeting has not yet been set.

Although university officials are ready to remove the names of Confederate leaders, there are no plans to rename the school, Alger said in a statement. James Madison, the country’s fourth president, owned enslaved Africans.

“Madison and his colleagues knew that their new nation was imperfect, and they developed a system built on the assumption that every ensuing generation would need to continue the hard work of building a more just society that reflects the ideal embodied in the preamble to the Constitution,” Alger said. “That is the high calling that challenges and inspires us now.”

For now, Ritter said, he’s focused on pushing university leaders to change the names of other campus structures, including buildings named after former slave owners and segregationists. The sophomore said he is unsure if there is enough support among the campus community to rename the school, but he would be in favor of such a measure if it came up in the future.

“Changing the name of the university, that’s a little bit more of a difficult conversation,” said Ritter, who is studying history and international affairs. “We’re not stopping here, but this was a tremendous achievement.”

Virginia’s history is inextricably linked to slavery. In 1860, enslaved Africans made up one-third of the state’s population, according to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The public universities in the state are connected to that past, too, and some have tried to make amends. George Mason University in Fairfax is planning a memorial to honor the more than 100 people enslaved by the school’s namesake. Officials at James Madison last year honored Paul Jennings, an enslaved African American who spent more than half his life serving Madison and his wife, by naming a new student residence hall after him.

But changing the names will not fix the underlying issues, Alger said.

“We have a responsibility to change and evolve, and while that process can be messy and painful at times, it is at the heart of what it means to be a university,” he said.