Maryland, where Hopkins lived, was a state that permitted slavery.

The revelation, the latest in a series in recent years showing how deeply the roots of American higher education were entwined with slavery, cast a new and harsh historical light on the philanthropist Hopkins and the origin story behind an institution considered the nation’s first research university.

When Hopkins died in 1873, he left $7 million in his will to establish a hospital, training colleges, an orphanage and a university. It was said to be, at the time, the largest philanthropic bequest in U.S. history. It gave rise to a renowned university that perennially receives more federal research funding than any other.

Johns Hopkins University still celebrates the man and his gift. Ceremonies are held every Christmas Eve at the Hopkins gravesite in Baltimore to mark the anniversary of his death. On a prominent webpage labeled “History & Mission,” the university describes Hopkins as “an entrepreneur and abolitionist with Quaker roots who believed in improving public health and education in Baltimore and beyond.” That page, as of early Wednesday afternoon, had no references to slavery.

But now the history of Hopkins, the man and the institution, has a new arc.

“The fact that Mr. Hopkins had, at any time in his life, a direct connection to slavery — a crime against humanity that tragically persisted in the state of Maryland until 1864 — is a difficult revelation for us, as we know it will be for our community, at home and abroad, and most especially our Black faculty, students, staff, and alumni,” three top Hopkins leaders wrote in a joint message released Wednesday afternoon.

“It calls to mind not only the darkest chapters in the history of our country and our city but also the complex history of our institutions since then, and the legacies of racism and inequity we are working together to confront.”

The three leaders were Ronald J. Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University; Paul B. Rothman, dean of the medical faculty and chief executive of Johns Hopkins Medicine; and Kevin W. Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System.

Martha S. Jones, a professor of history at Hopkins, said the revelation shatters myths about the philanthropist and will rock the university community at a time when Hopkins researchers have been prominent voices for public health and medical science in the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

“This year, so many of us at Johns Hopkins have taken pride in being affiliated with our colleagues in medicine and public health who have brilliantly confronted the coronavirus pandemic,” Jones wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post. “That pride, for me, now mixes with bitterness. Our university was the gift of a man who traded in the liberty and dignity of other men and women.”

A growing number of colleges and universities across the country — and around the world — have been delving into history that had long been hidden, ignored, unknown or covered up.

In 2003, Brown University’s president, Ruth Simmons, launched a study into the school’s connections to the transatlantic slave trade. It revealed in 2006 that the Ivy League school benefited from that trade, which had been pervasive in Rhode Island.

That revelation led to many more questions.

At the College of William & Mary, in Williamsburg Va., students pushed in 2007 for answers on the school’s connections to slavery. In response, William & Mary began a historical research initiative in 2009 called the Lemon Project, named for a man enslaved at the school. Researchers learned that at least 180 people had been enslaved by the college from its founding in 1693 into the 19th century.

In 2016, Georgetown University revealed that 272 people had been sold by Maryland Jesuits in 1838, helping to pay off a pressing debt at the school. The sale was orchestrated by two priests who both served as president of the university in turn. Many were sold to Louisiana where they lived and worked under dreadful conditions on cotton and sugar plantations, according to a report produced by a university panel.

Last month, archaeologists announced they had found evidence of the people enslaved on a former plantation owned by the religious order that founded Georgetown.

At the University of Virginia, which has long honored its founder, Thomas Jefferson, a 2018 report disclosed a far more complicated history — one in which slavery played an integral part in the founding, construction and early years of the university. Jefferson’s first memory was of being carried on a pillow by an enslaved person, the university’s report noted, and his dying moments were eased by an enslaved person who adjusted his pillow.

As more schools launch their own inquiries, others have continued their research and launched efforts to reckon with these truths. Some, including Brown and U-Va. and William & Mary, have built or are building memorials. Brown created a Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.