Miller said in a letter to the chair of the Prince George’s County Council last week that after several questionable incidents she requested an external audit of all board-initated contracts in the past two years, along with a review of the board’s reorganization process and a performance audit of its operations.

She said in the letter she would recommend to the board that any board actions be temporarily suspended while the audit is underway. “Once the results of the audit are provided, I will feel more comfortable with continuing the work,” she wrote.

But her actions were assailed by a seven-member elected majority of the board, and the issue flared Tuesday, with community members saying that board meetings need to go on.

Miller issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon with board Vice Chair Sonya Williams saying they are “ready and willing” to meet as a board to “review the operations of the school system.”

But Miller continued to cite financial and legal concerns related to several board members, whom she did not name, as she released copies of contracts she appeared to take issue with.

“We strongly oppose using taxpayer dollars to provide lucrative no-bid contracts to their friends or taking up board-initiated items that are the subject of the ethics complaint at this time,” her statement with Williams said.

Miller’s allegations were firmly rejected in a 13-page letter dated Feb. 12 to the state superintendent from seven board members, with the majority calling Miller’s claims “baseless” with “blatant mischaracterizations” of board processes.

A group of parents and community leaders meanwhile gathered outside the offices of County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) Tuesday, urging that important issues be brought back to the table. The next scheduled board meeting is next week.

“We’re glad they’re going to be moving ahead with meetings again but we want them to be accountable and make sure they are not weaponizing meetings or hijacking the agenda,” said Krystal Oriadha, co-founder of Prince George’s Change Makers, an advocacy group.

A spokeswoman for Alsobrooks did not respond to requests for comment on the issue. Alsobrooks chose Miller as chair and named board member Sonya Williams as vice chair.

After Miller sent a four-page letter of complaint, dated Feb. 8, to Council Chair Calvin Hawkins last week, Hawkins forwarded it to State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon.

A state education spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that Salmon had received the letters and documents from both sides in Prince George’s, which she said are under review.

The board members said Miller had unilaterally shut down the board, which was scheduled Feb. 11 to consider issues including learning hubs for struggling students, the science of reading instruction and the school-to-prison pipeline.

If she or others do not support proposals, “it is their full right to vote against them at our meetings, but to refuse to attend future meetings indefinitely in order to deny a quorum and thus prevent the Prince George’s County Board of Education from conducting business is a willful neglect of duty,” the seven members wrote.

They contended that Miller also unilaterally decided to seek audits without board discussion or approval, publicly disclosed an anonymous tip that was a confidential ethics issue and made misleading claims about a lobbying contract they supported.

Miller alleged in her letter that a reorganization of the board’s office — supported by elected majority members — had the propensity to create chaos and dysfunction.

She alleged that board members were not focused on oversight of how to reopen schools safely or how to deal with new financial challenges, but instead focus on activities to “spend more money and remove people from their jobs.”

Miller took issue with a contract for lobbying services and said that an anonymous tipster had called a school system hotline on Jan. 25 with allegation of a conflict of interest involving that contract. The issue was sent to a school board ethics panel, she said.

The seven members said Miller’s unilateral actions resulted in the turmoil and revealed a basic lack of understanding of how a board works.

Board member David Murray, one of the seven who signed the letter, alleged Miller was operating outside board policies.

“Under what democracy do you get to cancel meetings because you really don’t like what you think the outcome might be?” he asked.

He said it fell on Alsobrooks to make sure her appointees uphold their duties to convene meetings and facilitate the board’s functioning.

Miller released a document saying the lobbying firm at issue was not in good standing with the state. Board members said the issue centered a missing filing and had since been corrected and a receipt was provided to school system officials.

Two other contracts drew her attention, she said — one for oversight of the capital improvement program and another for consulting on board governance.