The department’s findings represented the latest step by the Trump administration in challenging the use of race in selective college admissions. The administration also has filed briefs supporting plaintiffs’ views in a separate lawsuit challenging how Harvard uses race in admissions. A federal judge last year handed Harvard a victory in that case, which is now pending in federal appellate court.
On Thursday, Yale denied wrongdoing and said it has no plans to change its admissions practices “on the basis of such a meritless, hasty accusation.”
The university added: “Given our commitment to complying with federal law, we are dismayed that the DOJ has made its determination before allowing Yale to provide all the information the Department has requested thus far. Had the Department fully received and fairly weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent.”