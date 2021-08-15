Her success in the District almost didn’t happen. KIPP was created in a Houston classroom in 1994 by two teachers in their mid-20s, Mike Feinberg and Dave Levin. They had learned from two mentors the power of imagination, fun, compassion, order and depth in an inner-city school. After five years they had raised achievement so high at two middle schools in Houston and the South Bronx that “60 Minutes” did a story. The founders of the Gap stores offered them $15 million to open more KIPPs (originally an acronym for the Knowledge Is Power Program).