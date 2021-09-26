This book is notable because Lemov (pronounced la-MAHV) addresses a controversy over whether charter school advocates like himself promote, in the words of Yale University critic Layla Treuhaft-Ali, a pedagogy that “has been used in the past to maintain strict class and racial hierarchies and prevent the poor from challenging the powerful.”
A few scholars, such as Cambridge College educational leadership professor Jim Horn, have had this view for many years. They have been particularly disdainful of charters such as Uncommon Schools, where Lemov is a managing director and where students from low-income families have shown high achievement. The nationwide focus on social justice has led some charters to alter their messaging and improve disciplinary practices, but the highest performing networks like Uncommon and KIPP still demand much more learning than most American schools
The nation’s most populous charter network, KIPP, replaced its old national slogan, “Work hard. Be nice,” with the less prescriptive and more aspirational, “Together, A Future Without Limits.” When giving reason for the change, Kipp cited comments like this from a former student: “Asking us to ‘be nice’ puts the onus on kids to be quiet, be compliant, be controlled. It doesn’t actively challenge us to disrupt the systems that are trying to control us.”
Lemov discusses this in his new book’s preface, titled, “Equity, Justice, and the Science of Learning.” He notes criticism of techniques in his previous books to help students focus on their lessons such as SLANT, an acronym for “Sit up, Listen, Ask and answer questions, Nod your head and Track the speaker.”
The purpose of SLANT is not to produce automatons but to create classroom cultures where everyone pays attention. Lemov says teachers who reject that approach give way to “various states of compromise” that damage learning.
In this book, Lemov has added more about the purpose of such devices so teachers will better understand how to apply them. He gives a new name, Habits of Attention, to the section on SLANT. It is five times as long as it was in the original book. The purpose, he told me, was to explain why and how the technique “should be used responsibly and with caring.”
He replaces SLANT with a new acronym, STAR. That stands for “Sit up to look interested and stay engaged. Track the speaker to show other people their ideas matter. Appreciate your classmates’ ideas by nodding, smiling, and so on when they speak. Rephrase the words of the person who spoke before you so they know you were listening.”
This may seem like overexplaining to people like me who grew up in comfortable circumstances, but Lemov has a much deeper understanding of what students need than I do.
He wants to cure the weak teaching that infects our schools. One of many examples of this, he says, is “The Opportunity Myth,” a 2018 study of about 4,000 students in five diverse school systems by the nonprofit TNTP, formerly known as The New Teacher Project. In 71 percent of about 1,000 lessons observed, students completed their assignments. But students spent a majority of hours on assignments that were not grade- appopriate, such as an Advanced Placement physics class that spent an entire period making a vocabulary poster.
“The term social justice, I am aware, means different things to different people,” Lemov says. “Different teachers will in good conscience answer the call of equity in different ways, but if students attend schools that do not foster in them excellence in reading, writing, science, and math, and therefore leave them unprepared to achieve excellence and leadership in their chosen field, we have not created a more socially just world, no matter how committed to action we may be. Equity starts with achievement.”
He confesses that in rereading his first two volumes, “I could occasionally see negatively framed examples and at times descriptions that seemed not to assume the best about students.” In the new volume, Lemov says he has tried “to reduce any implication that students are out to misbehave,” which critics say demeans children. “The reason I sometimes give examples of challenging behavior is because it’s a reality teachers deal with — too often in silence and without systemic support.”
“Some people are uncomfortable with this. They see engineering cultures as coercive, an exercise in the excess of power and authority,” Lemov says. “. . . The harder the task, the greater the risk some educator somewhere will create a very smart or righteous-sounding rationale against it. That is certainly a far less risky path than the difficult and thankless work of shaping norms to ensure the rights of all children to learn in classrooms that truly prepare them to achieve their dreams.”
New teachers at Uncommon and similarly intense charters are watched closely to make sure they use techniques like those Lemov and his team have developed. Once they master the skills, several teachers have told me, they are happier with their lives in the classroom. The fact that the first two volumes of the series have sold 1.3 million copies suggests that many educators have found them useful.
Of the 12 chapters in the book, only the last two are about classroom management. Lemov instead focuses as usual on how best to fill class time with questioning, writing and discussion to deepen learning.
In 2018, only 23.5 percent of graduating U.S. high school seniors passed at least one of the independently written and graded three-hour AP exams that demand both facts and critical thinking. The results at Uncommon were different. At four high schools in that network I have studied closely, 58 percent to 77 percent of seniors passed at least one AP exam. At all four schools, at least 70 percent of students were from low-income families.
This might be a good time for critics of Lemov’s books to describe in detail what happens in classrooms they prefer and to provide some videos. If someone has similar material from schools taking a different approach to teaching impoverished children, I would love to see it.