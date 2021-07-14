Among those youth sports organizations with an open-to-all philosophy, none have been around as long as Little League. It was founded in 1939 by an oil company clerk who had lost his job and did not want any families to have to pay to participate. That Little League rule still stands: “At no time should payment of any fee be a prerequisite for participation in any level of the Little League program.” Fees can be requested, the rule book says, but “it is recommended that no fee be collected.”