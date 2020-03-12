The system has no cases of the virus, nor does it know of school affiliates directly connected to coronavirus patients, Williams wrote. But he said the “rapidly evolving situation” with the virus worldwide — including its status as a pandemic and President Trump’s decision to suspend travel to Europe — compelled him to shutter school so officials have more time to plan.
He also cited Loudoun County’s one confirmed coronavirus patient, and said the closure was caused by “an abundance of caution.”
“We need time as a school system to reassess this rapidly evolving situation,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize for sending you a message regarding school closure with minimal time to make adjustments.”
Officials are considering how to assist students who rely on free and reduced meals during the closure, Williams wrote. He said the system is also “developing guidance” for principals and teachers about virtual learning if schools remain shut for a prolonged period.
Administrators in the system’s central office will continue to come into work during the closure and will maintain normal hours, Williams said. They will consult daily with the Loudoun County Health Department to determine whether to reopen schools on March 23 — the earliest date possible. Officials will offer regular updates during the closure, and will announce “next steps” at the end of next week, Williams said.
All schools will undergo “thorough” cleaning before reopening, Williams said. He requested that all parents and students wash their hands frequently and disinfect their homes.