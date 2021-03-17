The decision will affect about 29,300 Loudoun students of all ages who returned to in-person learning — a couple of days of face-to-face instruction each week — during the past month. The population of students attending in person represents about 36 percent of the student body; the rest are still learning from home — and will continue to do so through the end of the year, officials said.

The decision heralds the closest approach to normal, pre-pandemic learning that any major Northern Virginia school system has attempted since the novel coronavirus shuttered classrooms nationwide about a year ago. It comes as a growing body of science suggests that three feet of distance is sufficient to keep children safe inside reopened schools.

Loudoun will not have to bring any more teachers back to buildings to make the transition possible, spokesman Wayde Byard said. Approximately 2,000 elementary school teachers and 3,600 middle and high school teachers returned in person this semester, representing 77 percent of the workforce — and these staffers will be sufficient to accomplish the switch to four days a week, he said.

Loudoun officials apparently anticipated a flood of parent interest in switching from remote learning to in-person instruction, now that the school system’s in-person programming is expanding. The first two questions on an FAQ document published Wednesday address this issue.

In November, Loudoun asked parents to choose between virtual and in-person education for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year. Those decisions will remain binding, Loudoun officials wrote, even though the school system has adjusted its in-person offerings.

“Scheduling . . . would be adversely affected by additional students attending in-person,” the FAQ document states. “Though schools may seem emptier, factors in play include capacity [and] classroom physical size.”

Even “large spaces, such as the cafeteria, gym, auditorium and chorus/band rooms cannot safely hold more students,” the FAQ continues.

The FAQ is clear that most students learning virtually will stay remote. Schools can, however, “make exceptions on a case-by-case basis and only when space is available in a grade or class,” the FAQ states.

In these “rare” instances, the document continues, Loudoun will prioritize returning students with disabilities, those whose first language is not English, children without Internet access at home, those who are in danger of failing their classes and those “identified by staff as needing additional support.”

The FAQ says that most schools will not have space available for “exceptions.” But it says parents can contact their schools to “discuss a unique situation” between April 5 and 9. Parents will receive notifications of their child’s status — in person or virtual — by April 14, and that determination will be final.

Some policies are not changing.