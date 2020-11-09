It is not clear when Williams will formally depart Loudoun for Texas, because Clear Creek has not yet named his start date.
The Loudoun County School Board will “carefully select the strongest possible candidate to serve as the next superintendent . . . once the appointment is made official,” according to the news release.
In a statement, Loudoun County School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said all members of the board will miss Williams when he leaves.
“He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students,” Sheridan said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the [School Board] during Dr. Williams’ entire tenure.”
Williams has held the top position in Loudoun since July 2014.
News of his departure comes at a pivotal moment for the school system, which is just embarking on serious attempts to return large numbers of children to classrooms during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school system will share more information about the transition to Williams’s successor “as it becomes available,” the news release said.