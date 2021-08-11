Inside the meeting, nearly 200 speakers filed in one by one to share two minutes’ each of their views. Most spoke against or for the proposed transgender student guidelines, although some took the opportunity to denounce Loudoun’s decision to require all students and staff to wear masks this fall. Altogether, the speeches stretched from around 4 p.m. to close to 9 p.m., at which point the school board voted to recess and reconvene afresh the next day.