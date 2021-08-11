The guidelines were approved by a 7 to 2 vote, with the board’s two conservative members — John Beatty (Catoctin) and Jeff Morse (Dulles) — opposed to it.
Loudoun County Public Schools is one of more than 200 school systems throughout Virginia considering revised guidelines for transgender students, after the state government passed a law in 2020 requiring them to do so to help protect students against harassment. But the issue has spurred more pushback in Loudoun, a Northern Virginia school division of 81,000 and one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, than almost anywhere else.
Wednesday’s vote came during a sparsely attended meeting at the school system’s administrative offices in Ashburn — which afforded a stark contrast to the day before, when hundreds of parents had showed up to hold dueling parking lot rallies and to speak both for and against the transgender policy.
The school board was originally slated to vote on the issue at their Tuesday meeting, but instead opted to postpone the decision to the next day after the public comment period stretched on for more than four hours.
Administrators first started circulating a draft version of the transgender student guidelines last academic year. In May, Loudoun physical education instructor Tanner Cross, said at a board meeting that his Christian faith meant he could not lie to children, and therefore could not address transgender students using their pronouns.
School officials promptly placed Cross on paid leave and barred him from campus. The PE teacher sued the school district, and a judge later ordered Loudoun to reinstate Cross while his lawsuit continues.
Then in late June, the school board met to publicly consider the proposed guidelines for the first time — and opponents and supporters showed out in force. After hundreds of angry parents repeatedly refused to quiet down during the meeting, school board chair Brenda Sheridan cut short public comment. When two men still refused to leave, law enforcement wound up arresting one and issuing the other a summons for trespassing.
The session on Tuesday, which marked the first school board meeting since June, also saw large turnout from concerned parents, residents and activists on both sides of the issue.
Inside the meeting, nearly 200 speakers filed in one by one to share two minutes’ each of their views. Most spoke against or for the proposed transgender student guidelines, although some took the opportunity to denounce Loudoun’s decision to require all students and staff to wear masks this fall. Altogether, the speeches stretched from around 4 p.m. to close to 9 p.m., at which point the school board voted to recess and reconvene afresh the next day.
The school board had adopted this unusual setup for public comment for the new academic year — which forbids a public audience and limits the number of speakers allowed in the building at one time to 10 — in part as a response to the unrest that broke out at the June 22 meeting.
But it only applies during the public comment portions of board meeting, and not during the “business” sections of the meetings. That means a full audience was permitted Wednesday when the school board voted on the transgender guidelines.
The Loudoun school system has also lately earned national attention for an ongoing battle over another hot-button issue: the alleged teaching of critical race theory.
The theory is a decades-old academic framework that holds racism is systemic in America. But some parents and conservative activists believe that Loudoun’s recent equity work — undertaken starting in 2019 in response to high-profile reports that found widespread racism was imperiling Black and Hispanic students’ progress through the system — amounts to an attempt by school officials to indoctrinate teachers and students with the principles and mind-set of critical race theorists.
Opponents charge that Loudoun, by holding things like anti-bias trainings for employees, will teach children of different races to hate one another and White children to hate themselves. School officials have repeatedly denied that the school system is either teaching critical race theory or adopting its tenets.
There is some overlap between the parents upset about critical race theory and the predominantly White, conservative and Christian parents who are advocating against the guidelines for transgender students.
If the school board votes to adopt the transgender guidelines, they will take effect immediately with the start of the 2021-2022 school year.