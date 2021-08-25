The petition documents some of Barts’s recent conflicts with other school board members, including the board’s votes to reprimand, then formally censure Barts and finally to remove her from school committees for violating board policy through her use of social media and through her interactions with county residents, actions that other board members concluded were inflammatory. In a school board document from early 2020, board chair Brenda Sheridan wrote that Barts had “fail[ed] to put student interest first” and “to show respect for fellow board members and staff in a spirit of harmony and cooperation.”