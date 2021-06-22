Loudoun spokesman Wayde Byard said attendees at the meeting, held in person at the school system’s administrative offices in Ashburn, Va., engaged in “loud public demonstrations [that] violated the decorum of the meeting.” Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said officers made one arrest and issued a summons to a second person for trespassing. He did not immediately provide more information.
Byard said school board chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) warned the crowd several times to lower their voices, and referenced a school board policy that requires members of the public speaking at school board meetings to “refrain from vulgarity, obscenities, profanity or other . . . breaches of respect for the dignity of the School Board.” Sheridan had opened Tuesday’s meeting by reciting this policy.
But the dozens of audience members did not listen, and — after 51 of 249 scheduled speakers had approached the podium to speak — the board called for a vote on whether to end public comment. Members voted unanimously to end the comment session, and the board eventually resumed meeting in a closed session.
The board meeting is the last scheduled to be held in the Northern Virginia school system until the fall. The Loudoun school district has drawn national attention recently for controversies over critical race theory and its proposed policy on transgender students.
Some speakers on Tuesday came to protest critical race theory, which is a decades-old academic framework that posits in part that racism is woven into the history of America and has helped shape its present-day institutions and systems. Over the past two years, the Loudoun school system has pursued various equity initiatives meant to counteract the widespread racism that two high-profile reports found was imperiling the progress of Black and Hispanic students in the district.
But some have seized on these initiatives as evidence that Loudoun is teaching students critical race theory, which Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler has denied.
Videos of the meeting circulating on social media show several speakers vehemently denouncing critical race theory as an ideology meant to teach White people to feel ashamed of being White.