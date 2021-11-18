The filing also accuses Reaser of violating the First Amendment rights of Loudoun residents and parents by prematurely ending public comment sessions and placing limits on who can speak at board meetings. After a string of contentious school board meetings, including one that ended in an arrest, the Loudoun school board shrank speaking time at meetings to 60 seconds, limited the number of speakers able to simultaneously enter the building to 10 and declared that only Loudoun residents, business owners and the parents of Loudoun students can sign up to speak.