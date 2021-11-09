Sheridan, a former Loudoun substitute teacher who now works as a security analyst, was first elected to the board in 2011, then again in 2015 and 2019. Her term is set to expire in 2023. As chair, Sheridan has presided over a tense period in Loudoun, as parents have grown increasingly angry over the school system’s handling of the pandemic, diversity and equity initiatives — such as holding bias trainings for teachers — and its adoption of a policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identities.