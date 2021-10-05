Barts declined to comment Tuesday, as did a Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman.
Also this week, Ian Prior, the Loudoun father who founded Fight for Schools, said the group has gathered sufficient signatures to file formal recall petitions against board members Denise Corbo (At Large) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge). Virginia law requires that recall petitions include signatures equivalent to 10 percent of the votes cast to elect the targeted official.
Fight for Schools has gathered more than 2,700 signatures on its petition against Serotkin and more than 10,000 on its petition against Corbo. Prior said Tuesday in a text message that “we haven’t made any decisions on timing of filing other petitions yet.” The group is also seeking the recalls of Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), although it has yet to cross the 10 percent threshold for these two.
Corbo did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Serotkin said in a statement that he thinks the recall effort against him is frivolous.
“There is no merit to the allegations against me, and I look forward to my recall petition being dismissed whenever it is filed,” he said.
Five parents of Loudoun students in grades two through 12 have formed a political action committee, “Loudoun For All,” to counteract the recall effort, which Loudoun for All called “appalling” in a news release. Loudoun for All will work to support the school board as well as the district’s equity efforts, members said, and it has drawn thousands of dollars in donations since its formation four days ago.
“We intend to use this money to spread the truth and counter the lies about transgender young people, critical race theory, and LCPS equity efforts,” group president Rasha Saad said in a statement. “There is no reason equity in our schools should be this controversial.”
The Loudoun school system, a Northern Virginia district of 81,000, began working on racial justice initiatives about two years ago after two high-profile reports — one internal and one produced by the state — found evidence of widespread racism imperiling the progress of students of color. The initiatives included a public apology for segregation, bias training for teachers, and the banning of Confederate gear in school.
But these efforts have come under attack in recent months from conservative pundits, outlets and parents who allege that they indicate the school system is adopting critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework that says racism is systemic in the United States. Loudoun school officials have repeatedly denied the accusations.
Fight for Schools has been especially vocal in denouncing the school district’s racial justice work. The group and Prior, who has appeared on Fox News to discuss the issue, have together become the face of parent opposition to critical race theory in Loudoun.
All of the board members being targeted by the group are known to hold more progressive views. Fight for Schools is not seeking the recall of the Loudoun board’s two conservative members, John Beatty (Catoctin) and Jeff Morse (Dulles).
Loudoun for All board member Amanda Bean said Tuesday that she thinks the recall effort represents an attempt to make an end run around democracy.
“They are using recalls, rather than elections, to gain control,” Bean said. “Free and fair elections, not systematic recalls, should decide our future.”