Fight for Schools has gathered more than 2,700 signatures on its petition against Serotkin and more than 10,000 on its petition against Corbo. Prior said Tuesday in a text message that “we haven’t made any decisions on timing of filing other petitions yet.” The group also is seeking the recalls of Vice Chair Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) and Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), although it has yet to cross the 10 percent threshold for them.