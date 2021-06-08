“I look forward to working with staff and the School Board to advance public school education for all students we serve,” Ziegler said in a statement. “While the division has more than doubled in size in the last 25 years, we remain focused on educating every student in a welcoming, safe, inclusive and affirming environment.”
Ziegler, who holds degrees from Northwest Nazarene University, Cambridge College and Eastern Nazarene College, previously spent 15 years in the classroom as a special education and social studies teacher for Portsmouth Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. He also served as an assistant principal, an employee relations specialist and as the executive director of human resources in Portsmouth.
He began working for the Loudoun school system in 2019, when he took a job as assistant superintendent for human resources and talent development.
In a statement, school board chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) praised Ziegler for his leadership over the past six months.
“He has skilfully managed a number of important initiatives, including our return to four days of in-person learning,” Sheridan said.
Ziegler officially assumes the superintendency at a fraught moment for Loudoun, which is one of the wealthiest districts in the nation and is also rapidly diversifying.
The school system was the subject of two damning reports two years ago that found widespread racism in Loudoun is imperiling the progress of Black and Hispanic students. In response, the school system embarked on comprehensive reforms meant to promote racial equity — but the work became mired in controversy after some parents alleged teachers are instructing White children to feel ashamed of their race.
Recently, Loudoun also drew national attention — and criticism from conservative quarters — when administrators suspended a teacher who had publicly refused to address transgender students using their preferred names and pronouns, citing his Christian beliefs. The teacher, Tanner Cross, sued and a circuit court judge ruled Tuesday that Loudoun must reinstate him. In his ruling, the judge called Loudoun’s discipline attempts unconstitutional and “vindictive.”