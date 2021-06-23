Robert Norris Rigby, a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher and longtime LGBTQ advocate in Northern Virginia, said LGBTQ people he knows are terrified by what happened in Loudoun on Tuesday. Rigby, who is co-president of FCPS Pride, said people are watching videos of the Loudoun meeting and reading news coverage. “I think they were shocked by how violent the mob was,” he said. “It does feel like Loudoun is unsafe, and it makes people elsewhere worry about whether this is coming to us.”