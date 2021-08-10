Loudoun began the equity work, in part by holding anti-bias training sessions for teachers, after state- and school-level reports found widespread racism was undermining Black and Hispanic students’ progress through the system. But some parents and conservative activists have alleged that the efforts amount to the teaching of “critical race theory” — a decades-old academic framework that holds that racism is systemic in the United States — and have claimed that Loudoun’s work will force students to see each other only in terms of race and cause White children to feel ashamed of their race. Loudoun school officials have repeatedly denied that they are teaching or adopting the framework.

