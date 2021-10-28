Law enforcement became aware of the behavior on Wednesday, when Loudoun County Public Schools staff alerted Harmony Middle’s campus police officer that a male student had been touched inappropriately by another male student in a hallway, authorities said.
“Detectives have determined there are additional male students who were inappropriately touched by the same juvenile,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release. “Those incidents had not been previously reported to school officials or law enforcement.”
Loudoun spokesman Wayde Byard said Thursday that the school district cannot release any details about the incidents.
“Because this involves potential disciplinary consequences for a student, we cannot comment, as that would be breaking student confidentiality,” Byard said.
The inappropriate behavior at Harmony Middle comes as school officials are facing severe criticism over the district’s decision, this past summer, to transfer a high school student accused of sexual assault to another high school within the system, where he allegedly committed a second sexual assault. A juvenile court has sustained the charges in the first assault, which is equivalent to delivering a guilty verdict, and the teenager is awaiting trial in the second case.